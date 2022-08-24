ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

TMZ.com

Paul Pelosi DUI Photos Show Crash, Field Sobriety Tests on Video

2:42 PM PT -- Paul Pelosi was dead set on performing field sobriety tests as long as it meant he didn't have to do the big one ... a breathalyzer. TMZ has obtained dashcam video that shows what PP was put through after his car crash, and it looks like he was really wanting to show CHP officers that he was fine and not impaired ... insisting he could do balancing acts and whatever else they needed him to do.
OK! Magazine

Judge Rules Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood & Attorneys Can Question Her Finances In Court

Lisa Marie Presley may have a tricky court battle coming her way. A judge recently ruled in her ex-husband Michael Lockwood's favor, allowing the musician and his attorneys to allow "live evidence" and open questioning of the famous offspring's finances. According to court documents via Radar, Lockwood has requested an increased amount to his spousal support, citing that Presley has been making a reported $3.2 million each year. According to her ex, this amount included $900k for a book deal, more than a million from a settlement, and “she has anywhere to half a million and a million a year...
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Shooter’s Lawyers Cry as Victims’ Families Testify

Two of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense lawyers wept in court on Tuesday as relatives of his victims testified about their never-ending pain. “It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” Gina Hoyer, mother of slain 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, told the jury that will decide whether Cruz, 23, lives or dies. WPLG reports that Cruz attorneys Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashiman had to take off their face masks and dab at their tears.
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Neighbour recalls ‘weird’ Parkland shooter as his 666 blood drawings revealed

The defence for Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who was allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, neighbours, and a clinical psychologist who treated Cruz as a child.Meanwhile, images have emerged of blood scrawled on the walls of his prison cell, as well as...
CBS Sacramento

FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California

An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau leaders ordered staff NOT to investigate Hunter Biden laptop and told them 'the FBI is not going to change the outcome of the election again'

The FBI deliberately dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden investigation and told agents not to look into the Hunter Biden laptop, according to new whistleblowers who spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday bringing forth the new whistleblower...
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
hotnewhiphop.com

Marshawn Lynch Reportedly Told Police He Stole Car In DUI Arrest

Marshawn Lynch was arrested and charged with a DUI earlier this week as he was driving dangerously through the streets of Las Vegas, according to TMZ. In the police report, it was revealed that Lynch was driving a 2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500, and the car was missing a tire and rim while he was driving it.
