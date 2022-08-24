The defence for Nikolas Cruz, convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, began its case at his sentencing trial on Monday.Jurors heard from Cruz’s sister Danielle Woodard who was allowed to leave jail to testify in her brother’s defence. Woodard said her brother was “polluted” in the womb by their shared biological mother who was an alcoholic and drug addict. The jury also heard from teachers, neighbours, and a clinical psychologist who treated Cruz as a child.Meanwhile, images have emerged of blood scrawled on the walls of his prison cell, as well as...

