ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 19

Related
105.5 The Fan

YNW Melly Requests to Leave Jail to Treat Infection Caused by His Diamond Grill

YNW Melly is requesting to be allowed to leave jail to receive medical help for issues he's having with his teeth. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), YNW Melly's attorney filed a motion in Broward County, Fla. court, requesting the "Murder on My Mind" rapper be granted leave from jail in order to get dental care because of oral issues he's having. Melly is not able to properly clean his teeth due to wearing a permanent diamond grill, which is leading to an abscess, XXL has confirmed via court records. He apparently does not have access to a regular toothbrush either.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ynw Melly
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

I can no longer hug my wife & kids after being struck with a devastating disease – the slightest thing can trigger it

A DAD says he can no longer hug his wife and kids after he was struck down with a devastating disease – and even the slightest thing can set it off. Up until 16-months-ago, Dominic Alderson lived a normal and healthy life with his wife and two kids until out of the blue he developed horrific spasms that would make his body go stiff for up to half an hour repeatedly throughout the day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Diamonds#Dental Care#Furlough#The Infection#Ace Hood
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

13-year-old child with rare brain-eating amoeba opens his eyes: 'We remain hopeful'

The family of a 13-old-boy suffering from a rare brain-eating amoeba announced the child had recently opened his eyes. Caleb Ziegelbauer has been hospitalized for over a month after he visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida, in July with his family. After being rushed to the hospital for a prolonged illness by his parents, doctors believe the cause is a Naegleria fowleri amoeba.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
CANCER
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
survivornet.com

Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer

A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy