A courthouse in Woburn has been given the all clear after a bomb squad completed a sweep of the building that was prompted by a bomb threat, Massachusetts State Police said. The bomb threat at Middlesex Superior Court Thursday morning prompted a response from Massachusetts State Police detectives and the agency's Bomb Squad, which completed the sweep. As of around noon Thursday, police said the all clear was given. The court will remain closed for the rest of the day.

WOBURN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO