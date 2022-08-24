Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Shooting of 13-Year-Old in Dorchester
A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood over the weekend. Police allege that Jashone Bullock shot the teen in the Franklin Fields area on Sunday night. Bullock was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The victim was shot in the eye, police said. Bullock is charged...
nbcboston.com
‘Out of the Blue': Friend of Alleged Shooter Shocked by Lynn Triple Murder-Suicide
As authorities continue investigating a triple-murder suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, the shooter's best friend is in shock. Soha Akhlas says she spoke with the woman who allegedly killed three of her relatives and herself a short time before the shootings. None of the names of the deceased have been released.
nbcboston.com
4 Relatives Dead in 3 Lynn Shootings, Including a Suicide, Officials Say
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to police. Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston they heard about 30 gunshots coming from a home on Rockaway Street at about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. It was one of three crime scenes, all within a mile of each other.
nbcboston.com
Attack on Boston Officers Leaves 1 With Minor Injuries, Police Say
A group of officers was attacked in Roxbury Thursday, according to Boston police, leaving one of them with minor injuries. The Boston Police Department said the group was on Mt. Pleasant Street around 2:30 p.m. when the attack unfolded. One of the officers has a minor injury. Two men fled...
nbcboston.com
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Kahosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
2 Men Dead in Lynn Shooting, Officials Say
Two people were fatally shot in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, officials said. No arrests have yet been made, according to Lynn police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office. The shooting was reported on Rockaway Street near Hollingsworth Street about 2:53 p.m., police said. Officers arriving at the scene found...
nbcboston.com
Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
nbcboston.com
Woman Taken to Hospital Following Reported Stabbing in Jamaica Plain
A stabbing inside a Stop & Shop store Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital, according to officials. Boston EMS responded to the reported stabbing at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 301 Centre Street, the agency said. A domestic fight resulted in a woman being stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Bus Driver Accused in Deadly East Boston Hit-and-Run Faces Charges in Court
A woman was arraigned Thursday on charges she killed a man with her with a SUV, then drove off, in East Boston in May. Gabriella Mendez, a 32-year-old from Chelsea, appeared in court to face charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Alan Martel, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
All Clear Given at Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn After Bomb Threat
A courthouse in Woburn has been given the all clear after a bomb squad completed a sweep of the building that was prompted by a bomb threat, Massachusetts State Police said. The bomb threat at Middlesex Superior Court Thursday morning prompted a response from Massachusetts State Police detectives and the agency's Bomb Squad, which completed the sweep. As of around noon Thursday, police said the all clear was given. The court will remain closed for the rest of the day.
nbcboston.com
Told to ‘Shut Up,' Woman Drinking on MBTA Bus Assaults Rider, Police Say
A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a woman who'd told her to "shut up" on an MBTA bus in Boston. The attack on the bus, near the Prudential Center, was reported about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the MBTA Transit Police. The person who was attacked had scrapes and swelling on her face.
nbcboston.com
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
nbcboston.com
2 Teens Who Went Missing Near Easton Swamp Located, Police Say
Two teenagers who had been reported missing near a swamp in Easton, Massachusetts, have been found, according to police. Authorities received a 911 call for two 16-year-old males believed to be lost and endangered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responders searched a wooded area in Hockomock Swamp off Turnpike Street. The...
nbcboston.com
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
nbcboston.com
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Trying to Cross Route 1 on Foot
A Vermont man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts, on foot. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant near the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Maxima in the far left lane, according to state police.
nbcboston.com
Boy Who Fell From 4th-Floor Window in Boston Dies a Week Later
A boy who fell from a fourth-floor window in Boston last week died on Wednesday, authorities said. The four-year-old had been in critical condition, fighting for his life after falling from a building's window last Wednesday afternoon on the border between the neighborhoods of Dorchester and Roxbury. He was playing...
nbcboston.com
How Did an SUV Get on the Second Floor of South Shore Plaza? The Driver Explains
Last week social media was abuzz over photos and videos posted that showed an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. The video had a lot of people asking how it could happen, and now the woman who was driving is answering that question. Susan Gauthier, 78, of...
nbcboston.com
Fire in Pawtucket Leaves Multiple Businesses Damaged
A fire Tuesday night in Pawtucket, Rhode Island has left several businesses damaged, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The fire is believed to have started at Maria's Breakfast and Lunch, which is on Smithfield Avenue. Crews responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the fire, which spread to the attic area of the building that's shared by a restaurant and hair salon.
nbcboston.com
Contagious Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs in NH
Dogs in New Hampshire have been dealing with a contagious respiratory illness. "We are seeing a large number of dogs with any signs ranging from runny nose and eyes, coughing, up to labored breathing, high fevers," explained Dr. Erin Crowley of the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester. "We are seeing dogs and we are tracing them back to kennels and day cares, groomers, anywhere where a large number of dogs are coming together."
nbcboston.com
Problem Spots So Far on the MBTA Shuttle Route
A few days into the Orange Line shutdown, most of the MBTA's shuttle bus plan is running smoothly, but there are some problem spots cropping up on the route. NBC10 Boston visited a few of them on Tuesday, starting with the Stony Brook station in Jamaica Plain. The buses have to make a wide turn to get out of the station, so drivers have to stop well before the traffic light to make sure the buses have enough room.
