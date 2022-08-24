Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Eater
NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining
The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC
September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
3rd Richest Town In America Is Located New York
There are some very rich people in America and when you think of rich people here in New York State, chances are you think about everyone who lives in New York City. But the richest town in New York State and the 3rd richest town in the entire county is not New York City.
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
NBC New York
Popular Secret Pop-Up Soiree, ‘Le Dîner en Blanc,' Returns to NYC After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the posh picnic known as Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City next month. Le Dîner en Blanc -- in which diners have to don their best white attire -- will take place at a secret location on Sept. 19.
2 men, 1 terminally ill, jump to their deaths just hours apart in NYC
Two men in their 60s jumped to their deaths in New York City just over eight hours apart, police said Thursday.
These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC
When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry, Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
Flashbak
A Photographic Tour of Bohemian Greenwich Village in the 1920s
Grace Godwin’s Garret, at the corner of 58 Washington Square and Thompson Street, is now the location of the New York University Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life. From 1917, it was where Godwin served breakfast, afternoon tea, after-dinner coffee and spaghetti dinners, until the building was demolished in the late 1920s.
69-Year-Old Terminally Ill Man Jumps from 5th Floor of NYC Apartment Building
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported a 69-year-old man suffering...
Amid an uptick in NYC whale sightings, Staten Island fisherman has a close encounter
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Lou Rossi took his boat for a spin in the small inlet separating Brooklyn and Staten Island on Saturday morning, he was hoping to bring in a couple of tuna or maybe catch a glimpse of some of the dolphins that have been recently cruising through NYC waters. Instead, he encountered two humpback whales.
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
At Marcus Samuelsson’s New Restaurant, Seafood, Sustainability, and Art Find Common Ground
Nearly 12 years ago, Marcus Samuelsson opened Red Rooster in Harlem, a cheerful supper club–slash–artists salon that forever changed the shape of New York’s restaurant scene. People came for the food—a pleasing patchwork of Southern comfort and Ethiopian and Swedish staples (a nod to Samuelsson’s roots)—but stayed, and continued to come back, for the unique sense of community found along its crimson banquettes.
Queens owner determined to rebuild after Jamaican restaurant destroyed by fire
The owner of Jamaican restaurant in Queens is determined to come back better than ever after a fire destroyed the popular family restaurant.
multifamilybiz.com
Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley Best-in-Class Assisted Living and Memory Care Community on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
NEW YORK, NY - Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City, The Apsley. Located on the vibrant Upper West Side at 2330 Broadway between...
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
Uniformed Firefighters Association: Over 70 FDNY personnel to be fired over vaccine status
Over 70 FDNY personnel are set to be laid off over their vaccination status, according to the Uniformed Firefighters Association.
African Diplomat Released After Raping New York City Woman Twice
NEW YORK, N – A South Sudanese diplomat working at the United Nations has been...
