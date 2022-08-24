ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining

The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway

Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
Power 93.7 WBLK

3rd Richest Town In America Is Located New York

There are some very rich people in America and when you think of rich people here in New York State, chances are you think about everyone who lives in New York City. But the richest town in New York State and the 3rd richest town in the entire county is not New York City.
themontclairgirl.com

This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows

Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Secret NYC

These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC

When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry,  Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flashbak

A Photographic Tour of Bohemian Greenwich Village in the 1920s

Grace Godwin’s Garret, at the corner of 58 Washington Square and Thompson Street, is now the location of the New York University Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life. From 1917, it was where Godwin served breakfast, afternoon tea, after-dinner coffee and spaghetti dinners, until the building was demolished in the late 1920s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

At Marcus Samuelsson’s New Restaurant, Seafood, Sustainability, and Art Find Common Ground

Nearly 12 years ago, Marcus Samuelsson opened Red Rooster in Harlem, a cheerful supper club–slash–artists salon that forever changed the shape of New York’s restaurant scene. People came for the food—a pleasing patchwork of Southern comfort and Ethiopian and Swedish staples (a nod to Samuelsson’s roots)—but stayed, and continued to come back, for the unique sense of community found along its crimson banquettes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multifamilybiz.com

Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley Best-in-Class Assisted Living and Memory Care Community on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

NEW YORK, NY - Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City, The Apsley. Located on the vibrant Upper West Side at 2330 Broadway between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.

