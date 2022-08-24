Read full article on original website
South Dakota group worried about legal marijuana impact on kids
Jim Kinyon didn’t get involved in the fight against Amendment A in 2020.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Outsiders Say South Dakotans Are Pronouncing These 5 Words Wrong
Each and every state has its own way of saying certain words, and South Dakota is no different. We South Dakotans have our own unique way of saying certain words which sometimes leaves outsiders scratching their heads. Here's a list of five words outsiders think South Dakotans say wrong. "Crick":...
sdpb.org
Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre
The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive order
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When HB 1337, didn’t pass in the last legislative session, Governor Noem mandated the concept by executive order and released a statement:. “We take the study of American history seriously. Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we...
hubcityradio.com
Appropriations Committee heard testimony from Kellie Wasko
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard about long term worker shortages in the state’s prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says its connected to problems in the department. Wasko told the committee, meeting yesterday (Wednesday) in Pierre, their vacancies have grown. Wasko says...
kotatv.com
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
KELOLAND TV
SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
kbhbradio.com
Bipartisan group of legislators call for AG to recuse himself from Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Among them is Jamie Smith, the Democratic nominee...
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?
When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota education social studies standards redo sparks controvery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every seven years, the State of South Dakota reviews its social studies standards for public education. Governor Noem scrapped the findings of the scheduled review in 2021, and a new commission was formed to start the progress again in 2022. The most recent facilitator from Hillsdale curriculum brought in their organization’s mindset.
sdpb.org
Questions raised as watershed projects merge in northeastern South Dakota
The merger of two watershed management districts in northeastern South Dakota is raising questions and concerns. Some say the change will create a district that’s too big to handle. The Department of Agriculture recently announced that the Upper Big Sioux watershed project would merge with the Northeast Glacial Lakes...
KELOLAND TV
Several SD highways will have slower speed zones
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways. The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby. The change...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
