Politics

voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre

The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
RAPID CITY, SD
State
South Dakota State
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
hubcityradio.com

Appropriations Committee heard testimony from Kellie Wasko

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard about long term worker shortages in the state’s prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says its connected to problems in the department. Wasko told the committee, meeting yesterday (Wednesday) in Pierre, their vacancies have grown. Wasko says...
PIERRE, SD
kotatv.com

A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
MITCHELL, SD
kbhbradio.com

Bipartisan group of legislators call for AG to recuse himself from Noem investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Among them is Jamie Smith, the Democratic nominee...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?

When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota education social studies standards redo sparks controvery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every seven years, the State of South Dakota reviews its social studies standards for public education. Governor Noem scrapped the findings of the scheduled review in 2021, and a new commission was formed to start the progress again in 2022. The most recent facilitator from Hillsdale curriculum brought in their organization’s mindset.
EDUCATION
sdpb.org

Questions raised as watershed projects merge in northeastern South Dakota

The merger of two watershed management districts in northeastern South Dakota is raising questions and concerns. Some say the change will create a district that’s too big to handle. The Department of Agriculture recently announced that the Upper Big Sioux watershed project would merge with the Northeast Glacial Lakes...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Several SD highways will have slower speed zones

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways. The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby. The change...
TODD COUNTY, SD
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE

