Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension

On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mets GM Billy Eppler could bring in familiar player?

Billy Eppler could be reaching deep into his bag of old connections. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that veteran righty Garrett Richards could be a possibility for the New York Mets. Richards just cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. Eppler, the first-year...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Los Angeles Angels news

It has been an extremely disappointing year for the Los Angeles Angels, who relieved manager Joe Maddon of his duties back in June. The organization may be heading towards even more change after comments from owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Moreno said on Tuesday...
FanSided

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. out indefinitely as he undergoes shoulder surgery

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
CBS LA

Angel fans react to potential departure of owner Arte Moreno

Life-long fan Rob Rohm has plenty to say about Angels owner Arte Moreno potentially selling his hometown team. "I'm actually pretty elated about it," Rohm said. "Because I've felt for a long time Arte Moreno has kind of disrespected Orange County...by changing the name to Los Angeles."Moreno purchased the franchise, then the Anaheim Angels, for nearly $184 million in 2003, just months after their World Series Championship victory over the San Francisco Giants. The team is now reportedly worth $2.2 billion, according to Forbes. He changed the team's name to the Los Angeles Angels two years after he bought the club. ...
Larry Brown Sports

Arte Moreno excites Angels fans with surprise announcement

One of the most disliked team owners in sports made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, and it is one that has Los Angeles Angels fans excited for the future. The Angels have announced that owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno, 76, said in the press release that “now is the time” for him and his family to move on from running the team.
MLB

MLB schedule is out, and there's a twist for '23

The 2023 schedule released by Major League Baseball on Wednesday might look the same in some ways. There are still 162 games per team, spread from spring to fall, with a brief pause for the All-Star break, and October, as always, the goal. But make no mistake: The new, more...
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

