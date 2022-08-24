Read full article on original website
On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
Reyes Moronta’s first season with the Dodgers appears to be over. Moronta, who was designated for assignment on Saturday to make room for the return of Dustin May, has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Moronta had an up-and-down season in Los Angeles, putting up zeroes in...
Billy Eppler could be reaching deep into his bag of old connections. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that veteran righty Garrett Richards could be a possibility for the New York Mets. Richards just cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. Eppler, the first-year...
Nolan Arenado flipped out after John Libka called him out on a terrible call.
The second baseman's solo home run on Tuesday night put him and his fellow middle infielder in a special club.
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
This is a contender for worst officiating moment of the 2022 MLB season.
It has been an extremely disappointing year for the Los Angeles Angels, who relieved manager Joe Maddon of his duties back in June. The organization may be heading towards even more change after comments from owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Moreno said on Tuesday...
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
Arte Moreno has started exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, the team announced, and has taken on Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors.
The Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters after releasing him to make space for the return of Austin Barnes.
Six Minor League players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for taking banned performance-enhancing substances. All players were
Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto can do it all
Life-long fan Rob Rohm has plenty to say about Angels owner Arte Moreno potentially selling his hometown team. "I'm actually pretty elated about it," Rohm said. "Because I've felt for a long time Arte Moreno has kind of disrespected Orange County...by changing the name to Los Angeles."Moreno purchased the franchise, then the Anaheim Angels, for nearly $184 million in 2003, just months after their World Series Championship victory over the San Francisco Giants. The team is now reportedly worth $2.2 billion, according to Forbes. He changed the team's name to the Los Angeles Angels two years after he bought the club. ...
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley went off on some Philadelphia Phillies fans on Thursday, and it was all caught on video. The Phillies shutout the Reds 4-0 to sweep the four-game series. Fraley who is slugging .477 this season, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. A video shared on Twitter by...
One of the most disliked team owners in sports made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, and it is one that has Los Angeles Angels fans excited for the future. The Angels have announced that owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno, 76, said in the press release that “now is the time” for him and his family to move on from running the team.
The 2023 schedule released by Major League Baseball on Wednesday might look the same in some ways. There are still 162 games per team, spread from spring to fall, with a brief pause for the All-Star break, and October, as always, the goal. But make no mistake: The new, more...
