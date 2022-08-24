Life-long fan Rob Rohm has plenty to say about Angels owner Arte Moreno potentially selling his hometown team. "I'm actually pretty elated about it," Rohm said. "Because I've felt for a long time Arte Moreno has kind of disrespected Orange County...by changing the name to Los Angeles."Moreno purchased the franchise, then the Anaheim Angels, for nearly $184 million in 2003, just months after their World Series Championship victory over the San Francisco Giants. The team is now reportedly worth $2.2 billion, according to Forbes. He changed the team's name to the Los Angeles Angels two years after he bought the club. ...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO