Pasco County, FL

floridahsfootball.com

FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 10 Lakeland Dreadnaughts team preview

2021 Record: 9-2 Key Athletes: QB Zach Pleuss, Sr; WR Tyler Williams, Sr; CB Cormani McClain; DT Guerlins Milfort, DE/LB Larry Jones, Sr; WR Daidren Zipperer, Sr; RB DonAres Johnson, Sr; LB RJ Kelly, Sr; LB Ro’lijah Hardy, Sr; DB Dontay Joyner, Sr, DB Shadarion Harrison, Sr; DB Brayshon Williams, Jr.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco News Briefs

LAND O’ LAKES — Wendell Krinn Technical High School in New Port Richey has been recognized as a Nationally Certified-Demonstration Magnet School by Magnet Schools of America. According to Pasco County Schools, nationally certified magnet schools provide high-quality, innovative educational options to families and students that promote choice, diversity, and academic excellence.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Dade City, FL
Tampa, FL
Pasco County, FL
Dade City, FL
Pasco County, FL
Lake Wales, FL
River Ridge, FL
Pasco County, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Lake Placid, FL
995qyk.com

The Bucs Team Up With Plant City Farm For New Tasty Drink

The Bucs have teamed up with a Plant City farm for a tasty new drink this season. The Bucs teamed up with Keel Farms for their Pirate Punch Cider. Also, the farm will make a blueberry and strawberry sangria for game day. The blueberry and strawberry sangria are called the...
PLANT CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee

Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

InVision Advisors celebrates 10 years of developing in Tampa Bay

LUTZ — When you love what you do, time certainly flies. It seemed like in the blink of an eye 10 years already passed and now InVision Advisors is already celebrating a milestone anniversary. The small business acts as owner’s representatives, project managers, and handles bank inspections and reviews....
TAMPA, FL
Evie M.

There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, Florida

A Hungry Howie's Restaurant"Hungry Howie's Pizza" by .Larry Page is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Since moving to Orlando, there's one thing I've enjoyed about Florida is all the different restaurants and food chains that are unique to this state. There are so many different places to try you might never have enough time, but it sure is fun to try and get to them all. And one of the places I highly recommend would be Hungry Howie's Pizza. I have never seen this pizza joint anywhere else in the country, and it's a darned shame because it is the perfect slice. Bonus points for the different flavored crusts available (Butter Crust and Ranch slap, just FYI. )
SPRING HILL, FL
territorysupply.com

8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Gold star family receives home in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday. The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group. The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Bay News 9

Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

