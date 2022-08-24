Read full article on original website
Related
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 10 Lakeland Dreadnaughts team preview
2021 Record: 9-2 Key Athletes: QB Zach Pleuss, Sr; WR Tyler Williams, Sr; CB Cormani McClain; DT Guerlins Milfort, DE/LB Larry Jones, Sr; WR Daidren Zipperer, Sr; RB DonAres Johnson, Sr; LB RJ Kelly, Sr; LB Ro’lijah Hardy, Sr; DB Dontay Joyner, Sr, DB Shadarion Harrison, Sr; DB Brayshon Williams, Jr.
Bishop Moore Catholic, Edgewater football matchups canceled due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A set of high school football matchups set for Thursday has been canceled due to the “inappropriate nature of a social media post,” according to Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s Facebook page. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The freshman and...
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco News Briefs
LAND O’ LAKES — Wendell Krinn Technical High School in New Port Richey has been recognized as a Nationally Certified-Demonstration Magnet School by Magnet Schools of America. According to Pasco County Schools, nationally certified magnet schools provide high-quality, innovative educational options to families and students that promote choice, diversity, and academic excellence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zephyrhills, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wesley Chapel High School football team will have a game with Zephyrhills High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
New Port Richey, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hudson High School football team will have a game with River Ridge High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
995qyk.com
The Bucs Team Up With Plant City Farm For New Tasty Drink
The Bucs have teamed up with a Plant City farm for a tasty new drink this season. The Bucs teamed up with Keel Farms for their Pirate Punch Cider. Also, the farm will make a blueberry and strawberry sangria for game day. The blueberry and strawberry sangria are called the...
businessobserverfl.com
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee
Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox13news.com
Hernando Hawks compete to play, for the love of the game
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - If you’ve not yet heard of the Hernando County Hawks, you are not alone. They don’t yet have players on the roster, so the Hawks have yet to play a game. At Weeki Wachee's Outpost you can find a trio who is building the...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
suncoastnews.com
InVision Advisors celebrates 10 years of developing in Tampa Bay
LUTZ — When you love what you do, time certainly flies. It seemed like in the blink of an eye 10 years already passed and now InVision Advisors is already celebrating a milestone anniversary. The small business acts as owner’s representatives, project managers, and handles bank inspections and reviews....
There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, Florida
A Hungry Howie's Restaurant"Hungry Howie's Pizza" by .Larry Page is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Since moving to Orlando, there's one thing I've enjoyed about Florida is all the different restaurants and food chains that are unique to this state. There are so many different places to try you might never have enough time, but it sure is fun to try and get to them all. And one of the places I highly recommend would be Hungry Howie's Pizza. I have never seen this pizza joint anywhere else in the country, and it's a darned shame because it is the perfect slice. Bonus points for the different flavored crusts available (Butter Crust and Ranch slap, just FYI. )
IN THIS ARTICLE
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
Gold star family receives home in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A gold star family in Wesley Chapel received the heartwarming surprise of a mortgage-free home on Thursday. The project was made possible by Building Homes for Heroes and the Pulte Group. The gold star family consists of four siblings. They lost their father when he...
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pasco Sheriff Seeking To Identify Land O’ Lakes Porch Pirate
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in identifying a porch pirate that struck one Land O’ Lakes neighborhood at least twice. According to deputies, on Aug. 23, around 1:15 p.m., a suspect pictured here, stole packages from at least
fox13news.com
Homes damaged by afternoon storms
Afternoon storms left a mess behind in Tampa, near Ybor City. Strong wind knocked down trees and some power lines.
Hillsborough County sued by right wing group to stop vote on transportation tax
The lawsuit focuses on language that the county crafted for a November ballot.
Bay News 9
Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
Comments / 0