Florida State

Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race

Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Illinois reader has ‘no words’ for state of American politics

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Did You Know?

Did you know that a Republican candidate for a Florida House seat is advocating for violence against federal agents?. Luis Miguel is a candidate for Florida’s House District 20. Miguel tweeted that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight. Miguel also defended his tweet while being interviewed by a website news site, Florida Politics, reportedly telling the interviewer that the IRS has been “weaponized by dissident forces. “ Miguel was apparently making reference to the Democrat Party controlled U.S. Congress that approved a bill hiring 87,000 new IRS agents and also purchasing weapons and ammunition for at least some of these same new agents.
FLORIDA STATE
Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law

An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorney’s all around the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch

Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
ILLINOIS STATE
Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state

(The Center Square) – Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states, a new study shows. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners during that period.
ILLINOIS STATE
With new video and second letter to governor, union continues organizing battle with Resorts World Las Vegas

In a second letter to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas local of the International Union of Operating Engineers is again calling out Resorts World Las Vegas’s parent company Genting Group for what it alleges is its “troublesome ties to Chinese state-owned enterprises,” associations the labor organization claims could end up embarrassing Nevada’s largest industry.
NEVADA STATE
South Florida eating places coming quickly

On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Illinois Pork Producers offering CDL scholarships

Trucking shortages are at an all-time high that could reach 160,000 by 2030, according to the American trucking Association. Illinois Pork Producers has announced their part of the solution — a scholarship program for applicants who are looking to obtain or renew their Commercial Driver’s License in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois EPA suspends Household Hazardous Waste collections

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day...
ILLINOIS STATE
Laura Loomer for Congress, District 11 – Lakeland

Following the redistricting of Florida’s congressional maps, Laura Loomer is now running for US Congress in Florida’s 11th Congressional District. She looks forward to representing YOU in Congress. Why vote for Laura Loomer? The Florida News Report has selected Laura Loomer as the most qualified, constitutional conservative candidate...
LAKELAND, FL
La Salle to Cut Ties with Trash Contractor

The La Salle City Council took a couple of significant steps at Monday night’s meeting. After countless resident complaints about often-inconsistent and frustrating service, the city has announced it’s cutting ties with trash collector Republic Services, effective January 31st. On February 1st, La Salle’s new trash collector will be Lakeshore Recycling Services. One result will be larger bins, capable of storing nearly three times the material that could be collected in Republic’s cans. The city says it’s clearly communicated its expectations to the new trash collection company, especially regrading missed pickups and having final approval if LRS ever seeks to sell its La Salle contract to another collection company.
LASALLE, IL
CRC enters Chicago market with $93.6 million acquisition of five shopping centers

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the suburban Chicago real estate market with its acquisition of a portfolio of five shopping centers comprising over 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville, and Palatine, Illinois were acquired from DiMucci Companies for $93.6 million. Tucker Development, a Chicago-based real estate and development firm, acted as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was cumulatively 84% occupied at the time of the sale, leased by national retailers such as Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less.
CHICAGO, IL
