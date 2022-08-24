Read full article on original website
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother could sign with rival NBA team?
There may be an Antetokounmpo-Antetokounmpo rivalry brewing in the NBA’s Central Division. Greek outlet SDNA reports this week that the Chicago Bulls have interest in signing Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report also says that Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas, who used to play for Greek team Olympiacos in the 1990s, is particularly interested in Kostas.
Report: Lakers showing interest in Donovan Mitchell
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are interested in Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, could be on the move this offseason with the Jazz trending towards a rebuild in the Western Conference. Utah traded away star center Rudy Gobert for a massive haul of draft picks from...
What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future
Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
Celtics Had Enough Trade Assets To Acquire Kevin Durant?
Things have been slow on the Kevin Durant trade front since he requested a move from the Brooklyn Nets near the end of June. With the start of the annual NBA training camp period near, Durant ultimately decided to stay with the team by recommitting. It sounded as if the...
Rick Pitino: Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Be 'Very Special'
One former Knicks coach lauded the potential arrival of a future player.
Marquette collective signs entire men's, women’s basketball rosters to NIL deals
Be the Difference NIL, a Marquette-focused booster-led collective, has signed the entire men’s and women’s Golden Eagle basketball teams to NIL agreements. Be the Difference NIL Executive Director Travis Diener told On3 the collective launched in May. Over the past several months, collective leaders have worked feverishly to sign deals with scholarship players on both rosters.
