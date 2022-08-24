ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FanSided

Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother could sign with rival NBA team?

There may be an Antetokounmpo-Antetokounmpo rivalry brewing in the NBA’s Central Division. Greek outlet SDNA reports this week that the Chicago Bulls have interest in signing Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report also says that Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas, who used to play for Greek team Olympiacos in the 1990s, is particularly interested in Kostas.
CHICAGO, IL
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers showing interest in Donovan Mitchell

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are interested in Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, could be on the move this offseason with the Jazz trending towards a rebuild in the Western Conference. Utah traded away star center Rudy Gobert for a massive haul of draft picks from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future

Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

Marquette collective signs entire men's, women’s basketball rosters to NIL deals

Be the Difference NIL, a Marquette-focused booster-led collective, has signed the entire men’s and women’s Golden Eagle basketball teams to NIL agreements. Be the Difference NIL Executive Director Travis Diener told On3 the collective launched in May. Over the past several months, collective leaders have worked feverishly to sign deals with scholarship players on both rosters.
MILWAUKEE, WI

