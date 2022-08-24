Read full article on original website
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
Stephen A. Smith says Nets will make the Eastern Conference Finals 'at the minimum'
With the news that superstar Kevin Durant has agreed to return to the Nets organization, sports personality Stephen A. Smith is predicting that Brooklyn will at least make it to the conference finals, and is probably headed to the NBA Finals. On an ESPN segment hours after the announcement, Smith...
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
Report: Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are viewed as ‘obvious’ landing spots for Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers could move guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, especially since they traded for guard Patrick Beverley earlier this week. It’s been reported that Los Angeles is looking to move Westbrook prior to the start of training camp, and one NBA executive believes there are three potential landing spots for the former MVP this offseason.
Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo
The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.
Colin Cowherd explains why Donovan Mitchell to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to Jazz makes sense
It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers won’t be able to trade for Kyrie Irving, as his teammate Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets. L.A. will now have to find other trade targets to beef up its roster, and one new rumored target is Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.
Aces’ Becky Hammon Named WNBA Coach of the Year
The six-time WNBA All-Star becomes first former WNBA player to earn the honor in her first season.
The Miami Heat Are Reportedly Not Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Miami Heat are not interested in trading for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Rick Pitino: Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Be 'Very Special'
One former Knicks coach lauded the potential arrival of a future player.
