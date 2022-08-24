ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Lakers Daily

Report: Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are viewed as ‘obvious’ landing spots for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers could move guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, especially since they traded for guard Patrick Beverley earlier this week. It’s been reported that Los Angeles is looking to move Westbrook prior to the start of training camp, and one NBA executive believes there are three potential landing spots for the former MVP this offseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo

The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.
Jayson Tatum

