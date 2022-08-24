Seattle and Renton were among a handful of Washington cities to win awards this month for municipal planning projects intended to improve quality of life in the state. Seattle was recognized for new land-use policies to ease affordable housing development on religious land, which City planners describe as another way to help curb displacement of Seattle’s historical BIPOC communities. Renton, meanwhile, was awarded for its transit-centric subarea plan around the Rainier/Grady Junction, which judges said “will create a true transit hub for the South King County region.”

