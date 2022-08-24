Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Transportation issues voiced about Bay City Public Schools
Here are the top stories we're following this evening, August 24th. Many teenagers reached a milestone Wednesday as they moved in to their first dorm at Saginaw Valley State University. Job Impulse opens office in Flint. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand...
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Municipal water: Free markets can help us avoid Flint 2.0
Using private companies to provide municipal water service is dangerous, claims progressive professor and author Robert Kuttner. “Privatized systems are typically less reliable, far more expensive, and prone to corrupt deal-making,” Kuttner writes in The American Prospect. But while the case Kuttner points to – the Flint Water...
abc12.com
Saginaw delays decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use
The Saginaw Planning Commission held off on a decision to rezone eight blocks of a neighborhood for industrial use after complaints from residents Tuesday evening. Saginaw planners delay decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use. Activists from Saginaw's east and north side protested the move, saying the community has been...
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Flint says call Water Department if you have discolored water after fire hydrant was used
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint has heard from residents who are concerned about discolored water flowing from a fire hydrant during a Fire Department operation on Jamieson St. The City says to call the City of Flint Water Department at (810) 766-7202 to report any changes in your...
nbc25news.com
$750k grant to help make upgrades to two Flint senior centers
FLINT, Mich. - The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation granted a total of $750,000 to the city of Flint to support upgrades to the buildings, systems and interior spaces at Brennan Senior Center and Hasselbring Senior Center. The two grants aim to address critical needs and create community gathering spaces. "It’s...
abc12.com
Water main break in Grand Blanc neighborhood cuts off service to some
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Some water customers in Grand Blanc lost service on Thursday after a water main break. City officials say repairs to the broken water main are under way on Boutell Drive in the neighborhood south of Perry Road and east of Saginaw Street. Water service has...
Magnet fishermen discover possible land mine in Flint River
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men magnet fishing made quite a discovery on Sunday when they found what's thought to be a M15 landmine at the bottom of the Flint River near Rotary Park in Lapeer.According to a press release by Lapeer Police, the men were fishing around 8 p.m. when they saw the device. They quickly contacted police, who secured the scene and evacuated the park.The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was brought in to investigate and they found no explosive materials inside the device. The area was cleared and the park reopened around 11 p.m.The M15 landmine is a circular device that the United States first deployed during the Korean War.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Job Impulse opens office in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
State ups its investment to $1.5M in North Flint Food Market
FLINT, MI -- The state is adding to its investment in the North Flint Food Market, a grocery co-op that backers say is nearly 80 percent complete but which still needs additional cash to open its doors in 2023. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board voted Tuesday, Aug. 23, to amend...
Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County
There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Flint Bishop hosts Aviation State of the Industry
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An assessment from the Aviation State of the Industry concludes the airline industry is struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels amid a summer of pandemic-related flight delays and cancellations. The event was held Tuesday, August 23 at Flint Bishop Airport, as the airport sees tremendous passenger...
WNEM
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
WNEM
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Children are going back to school and many are preparing for their first day of college. It was move-in day for freshmen at the University of Michigan-Flint. Staff were out helping students move-in to their dorms. Freshman Christina Holmes of Bay City are looking forward...
review-mag.com
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability
One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
Flint mayor says he won’t give up on $300 across-the-board water credits
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he won’t abandon a plan for giving $300 water bill credits to every customer in Flint even if the City Council has other ideas for using the $8.6 million the program would cost. Council members were deadlocked 4-4 in a vote on...
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
WNEM
Ally Challenge partners with Habitat for Humanity to build a house
GENESEE CO. (WNEM) – Habitat for Humanity received some new volunteers after partnering with Ally Challenge. Just before the opening round of the Ally Challenge on Friday, volunteers took a break from the course Wednesday morning to help Genesee County Habitat for Humanity build a house. “Affordable housing is...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Comments / 0