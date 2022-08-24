ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Transportation issues voiced about Bay City Public Schools

Here are the top stories we're following this evening, August 24th. Many teenagers reached a milestone Wednesday as they moved in to their first dorm at Saginaw Valley State University. Job Impulse opens office in Flint. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand...
BAY CITY, MI
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Municipal water: Free markets can help us avoid Flint 2.0

Using private companies to provide municipal water service is dangerous, claims progressive professor and author Robert Kuttner. “Privatized systems are typically less reliable, far more expensive, and prone to corrupt deal-making,” Kuttner writes in The American Prospect. But while the case Kuttner points to – the Flint Water...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw delays decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use

The Saginaw Planning Commission held off on a decision to rezone eight blocks of a neighborhood for industrial use after complaints from residents Tuesday evening. Saginaw planners delay decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use. Activists from Saginaw's east and north side protested the move, saying the community has been...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

$750k grant to help make upgrades to two Flint senior centers

FLINT, Mich. - The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation granted a total of $750,000 to the city of Flint to support upgrades to the buildings, systems and interior spaces at Brennan Senior Center and Hasselbring Senior Center. The two grants aim to address critical needs and create community gathering spaces. "It’s...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Magnet fishermen discover possible land mine in Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men magnet fishing made quite a discovery on Sunday when they found what's thought to be a M15 landmine at the bottom of the Flint River near Rotary Park in Lapeer.According to a press release by Lapeer Police, the men were fishing around 8 p.m. when they saw the device. They quickly contacted police, who secured the scene and evacuated the park.The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was brought in to investigate and they found no explosive materials inside the device. The area was cleared and the park reopened around 11 p.m.The M15 landmine is a circular device that the United States first deployed during the Korean War.
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Job Impulse opens office in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County

There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint Bishop hosts Aviation State of the Industry

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An assessment from the Aviation State of the Industry concludes the airline industry is struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels amid a summer of pandemic-related flight delays and cancellations. The event was held Tuesday, August 23 at Flint Bishop Airport, as the airport sees tremendous passenger...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Children are going back to school and many are preparing for their first day of college. It was move-in day for freshmen at the University of Michigan-Flint. Staff were out helping students move-in to their dorms. Freshman Christina Holmes of Bay City are looking forward...
FLINT, MI
review-mag.com

New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability

One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Ally Challenge partners with Habitat for Humanity to build a house

GENESEE CO. (WNEM) – Habitat for Humanity received some new volunteers after partnering with Ally Challenge. Just before the opening round of the Ally Challenge on Friday, volunteers took a break from the course Wednesday morning to help Genesee County Habitat for Humanity build a house. “Affordable housing is...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI

