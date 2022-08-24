Read full article on original website
Fast Company
How to decarbonize your house with the Inflation Reduction Act incentives
A typical house runs on fossil fuels: Gas or oil powers your furnace and water heater. The stove in your kitchen probably also runs on gas (that is, methane); the direct emissions from all of the gas stoves in the U.S. are equivalent to the pollution from half a million cars as methane leaks out during use and as the appliances sit there. Your clothes dryer might also run on gas. The electricity from your utility company probably still isn’t fully renewable. The car in your garage probably isn’t yet electric.
ValueWalk
The Inflation Reduction Act
$369 billion-worth of climate-friendly incentives will spread through the U.S. economy as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. As the host of the Energy Show — a podcast/radio show going on for 10+ years — Barry Cinnamon has been doing my best to explain these technologies in practical, easy-to-understand terms.
What does inflation mean for health care?
We see the impacts of inflation whenever we shop for groceries or any of life’s necessities. But how is health care being affected? A KFF panel examined health care inflation in the U.S. and what it means for providers as well as consumers in a webinar this week. One...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
FOXBusiness
Lowe's helping hourly front-line employees fight inflation with $55M in quarterly bonuses
Lowe's is doling out $55 million in quarterly bonuses in an effort to help alleviate some cost pressures its hourly front-line employees in the United States are facing due to high inflation. "These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to...
US housing market is in 'much worse shape' than Fed is letting on – and 'sharp' drops in prices are on horizon as policymakers work to lower inflation, economist warns
The U.S. housing market is in significantly worse shape than the Federal Reserve is saying, a top economist has warned. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the outlook for housing sales is even more grim than the Fed has said, and the 'worst is yet to come' for home prices.
FOXBusiness
Higher-income earners visit food banks and shop at Walmart as food inflation rises
Historically high inflation continues to affect Americans of all backgrounds including high-income individuals and families who have been driven to Walmart, food banks, and thrift stores as a result of the skyrocketing cost of groceries and goods. During a call with investors regarding the company's second-quarter earnings results this week,...
Coles announces $1 billion profit while millions of Aussies struggle with the cost of living crisis as inflation pushes up the price of food
Coles have announced a $1billion profit for the 2021-2022 financial year as millions of Australians continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis. The supermarket giant on Wednesday announced its net profit for the year was $1.05billion, up from $1.01billion the year before, after a two per cent lift in sales revenue to $39.37billion.
ValueWalk
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
What is the national minimum wage and when will it increase?
With the UK economy in dire straits thanks to inflation soaring to 10.1 per cent and driving up the price of consumer goods while salaries stagnate and a winter of extortionate energy bills awaits, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for the minimum wage to be raised “as soon as possible”.“Every worker should be able to afford a decent standard of living,” said TUC general-secretary Frances O’Grady.“But millions of low-paid workers live wage packet to wage packet, struggling to get by – and they are now being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices.”The current...
2023 Social Security COLA Estimate Dips Slightly After April CPI Report but Still Sees Highest Adjustment in 41 Years
A slight deceleration in the U.S. inflation rate in April led one senior citizens advocacy group to lower its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment estimate for Social Security recipients, though it's still...
Peloton is slashing 800 more jobs, raising prices, and closing stores as part of the new CEO's plan to turn around the business
It's the third round of layoffs in 2022 for the embattled fitness company, which was once a pandemic-era darling.
U.S. Inflation Eased Slightly to 6.3 Percent in July After June Surge
After a painful June, U.S. consumers are getting a slight reprieve with prices rising just 6.3 percent in July (down from 6.8 percent in June). The driving factor is drop in energy costs, which surged in June, according to the Commerce Department statistics. Core inflation costs, which include mostly food and energy, also dropped in July to 4.6 percent, down from 4.8 percent in June. The news could mean that inflation has peaked since starting its rise in the spring 2021—or at least in the U.S.: Global inflation is expected to continue. Read it at AP
The price of parenthood in the age of inflation: at least $300,000 per kid
Your little miracle comes at a big price these days. Factoring in the cost of inflation, having a child costs more than a pretty penny for the average American. The last time the government surveyed the cost of raising a child, the U.S. Department of Agriculture spit out a number for a kid born in 2015: $233,610.
Lowe's Will Pay $55 Million in Bonuses to Hourly Workers to Fight Inflation
Some Lowe's workers have a bonus coming their way. Inflation can make it harder for Americans to afford everyday costs. Lowe's has committed to paying its hourly workers bonuses to help fight inflation. Bonuses and other financial incentives can help workers better manage rising costs. Inflation is impacting bank account...
FOXBusiness
College costs have soared multiple times the rate of inflation over 50 years
Americans are experiencing sticker shock these days everywhere, from the grocery store to the car dealership. Still, data shows the sky-high inflation of everyday goods does not hold a candle to price hikes in higher education. The cost of attending college in the U.S. has ballooned by multiple times the...
US News and World Report
Australian BNPL Firm Zip Annual Loss Widens as Inflation Chokes
(Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Ltd posted a wider annual loss on Thursday, signalling lacklustre outlook for fintech firms in the wake of soaring inflation. BNPL operators, particularly, have seen their valuations collapse in recent times as reduced customer spending and rising interest rates have squeezed their...
ValueWalk
Housing Inflation Seems To Be Cooling Off
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The National Association of Realtors on Thursday announced that existing home sales declined 5.9% in July to a 4.81 million annual pace. The inventory of unsold homes is currently 1.31 million, which represents a 3.3-month supply at the current annual sales pace. Median home prices have risen 10.8% in the past year to 403,800, but actually declined 2.4% in the past month from June’s $413,800 median home price. So the Fed’s higher interest rate policy is now causing housing inflation to cool off, which is further evidence that the Fed will likely only have one more key interest rate increase.
