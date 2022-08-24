ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the eastbound side of Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert near the Arizona state line. Heavy rain from monsoonal thunderstorms Wednesday...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected sewer line

A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Breakdown of President Biden's loan forgiveness plan. The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Government
Tempe, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler

Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school

PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
oucampus.org

828 West Earll Drive

The MOST central location in Phoenix! Near everything! St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix College, Sky Harbor Airport, Scottsdale, Downtown, hiking, business, everything. This is the most central location you could be in the Phoenix metro area! Fun, eclectically decorated, cozy bungalow house in a great area! Walk to Sprouts for groceries, restaurants and more! Home was recently fully remodeled. All new kitchen with gas stove and new cabinets, newer furniture, fresh paint, window coverings. Huge yard! Popcorn machine! Netflix, Hulu TV included, WiFi, propane grill. Welcome home!
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Us Navy#Phoenix Suns#Suns#Tiktok#Srp
12 News

Valley sisters still missing one month later

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s professional bull riding team has a new home in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state’s newest professional sports team has found a home for games and events. The Arizona Ridge Riders, a professional bull riding team, will now reside at the Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, in Glendale. The arena recently announced a name change after a new partnership.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Hyundai
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTAR.com

Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy