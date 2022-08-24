Read full article on original website
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the eastbound side of Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert near the Arizona state line. Heavy rain from monsoonal thunderstorms Wednesday...
AZFamily
Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected sewer line
A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Breakdown of President Biden's loan forgiveness plan. The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa...
AZFamily
Experts say slowing Phoenix housing market having a direct impact on rentals
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler
Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
KTAR.com
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
oucampus.org
828 West Earll Drive
The MOST central location in Phoenix! Near everything! St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix College, Sky Harbor Airport, Scottsdale, Downtown, hiking, business, everything. This is the most central location you could be in the Phoenix metro area! Fun, eclectically decorated, cozy bungalow house in a great area! Walk to Sprouts for groceries, restaurants and more! Home was recently fully remodeled. All new kitchen with gas stove and new cabinets, newer furniture, fresh paint, window coverings. Huge yard! Popcorn machine! Netflix, Hulu TV included, WiFi, propane grill. Welcome home!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
Valley sisters still missing one month later
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
AZFamily
Arizona’s professional bull riding team has a new home in the West Valley
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state’s newest professional sports team has found a home for games and events. The Arizona Ridge Riders, a professional bull riding team, will now reside at the Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, in Glendale. The arena recently announced a name change after a new partnership.
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
KTAR.com
Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
AZFamily
Report shows rent prices dropping in City of Glendale over past year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cities across the Phoenix metro area have seen skyrocketing rent prices. According to data from Rent.com, the city of Phoenix has seen rent prices jump 31% from July 2021 to July 2022. The city of Mesa is up 13.8%. The city of Chandler is up 18%.
Recovery and rebuilding after Chandler gas explosion
The explosion on August 26, 2021, at Ray and Rural roads collapsed the roof at Platinum Printing and damaged several other businesses.
AZFamily
Arizona business owners say “fake architect” took their money and disappeared
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From weightlifting to fast-paced cardio, Jeremy Jones says he loves transforming people’s bodies and minds. “From a fitness standpoint and just helping people in general, I always say we get to help people through the vehicle of fitness,” Jeremy told On Your Side inside his gym.
Arizona Woman Victim Of Social Media Trend Encouraging Others To Steal Cars
“The challenging aspect to this viral TikTok is being able to find evidence that a USB style cord was used."
Phoenix Fire Department opens recruiting effort amid firefighter shortage
Amid a nationwide firefighter shortage and a growing city population, Phoenix Fire Department opened its application process for new recruits in August.
