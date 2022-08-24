Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
US Navy Blue Angels F-18 trekking through Arizona in cross-country journey
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A piece of history had drivers cruising along Interstate 10 doing a double-take on Tuesday afternoon. A former U.S. Navy Blue Angels F-18 jet was being hauled through Arizona to its final destination after a week-long journey. Marty Batura, vice president of the Worldwide Aircraft Recovery,...
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
SignalsAZ
Lightning Strikes, Flash Floods Across Arizona, Prescott Valley Community Updates – August 24th
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Merilee Mills cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the lightning strike at CAFMA’s Communications Sites, art, wine, and music this weekend in the region, and more. Buckle up and...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff Friday to honor Tucson shooting victims
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all flags at state buildings to be at half-staff Friday due to the lives lost in a shooting in Tucson on Thursday, according to a press release. Four people were killed in an apartment complex, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez. Martinez...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Sunrise Park Resort in eastern Arizona investing $5.5 million into renovations
PHOENIX — Sunrise Park Resort is pouring about $5.5 million in renovations ahead of the 2022-23 season. The eastern Arizona ski resort will undergo lodge overhauls, lift upgrades and facility repairs in its biggest round of renovations in over a decade, according to a press release. The Sunrise Park...
AZFamily
Watch monsoon 2022 through the eyes of a Valley-based weather photographer
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon can be downright dangerous and deadly, with winds powerful enough to damage your home, bring down trees, and cause power outages. But one Valley-based photographer is finding beauty in the storms and the season. Monsoon is often the subject of John Sirlin’s photography. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, but grew up chasing storms in the Midwest. Sirlin has been back in the Chandler-area since 2005.
Live updates: Flood warnings in areas of northern Arizona; slight rain chance in the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — There’s still plenty of monsoon moisture hanging around and Arizona is all set to spark yet another round of storm activity on Thursday. The higher terrain is the favored target and the top threat is heavy rainfall triggering flash flooding. Spotty rain chances exist in...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Border wall built with shipping containers near Yuma complete; here’s what it looks like
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a set of shipping containers toppled over at the Arizona-Mexico border last week, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that the border wall gaps are completely closed. The governor’s office says over 3,800 feet of open border near Yuma has been filled with 130 shipping containers, double-stacked and secured together.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye
PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
Live updates: Storm, dust, flood warnings issued for areas west, southwest of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms impacted areas across the state on Tuesday, bringing the heaviest rain to north Scottsdale and the Superstitions near Apache Junction. Expect fluctuating storm chances the rest of the workweek and weekend. RADAR: Track the current conditions in your neighborhood. >> Download the 12News app...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knau.org
Arizona among states to receive funds for abandoned oil and gas well cleanup
The Interior Department is giving 24 states, including Arizona, millions of dollars in funding to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land. A news release said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants announced Thursday. It's part of $4.7 billion set...
KTAR.com
Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Potential for more flooding presents threat to northern Arizona town's water supply
MAYER, Ariz. - The town of Mayer, Arizona is on high alert, as the potential for more monsoon weather could impact their water supply. More rain is expected for the area on Aug. 24, and officials are asking residents to get prepared, in more ways than one. Area officials say...
AZFamily
Pets & Animals
The Working Cats Program provides an environmentally-safe alternative to poisonous pest controls. She's no doubt the cutest guest we've seen in quite some time. Work at Arizona's Family slowed way down when Luna, Wildlife World Zoo's new baby sloth was here. Vandals cutting fences, causing cows to escape into Buckeye...
Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park
Officials said Tuesday that a woman who went missing late last week in Utah's Zion National Park has been found dead.
12news.com
Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday
ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
AZFamily
Porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stealing credit cards in Arizona neighborhoods
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught on camera stealing new credit cards from Valley homes. Arizona’s Family has confirmed two cases with strangely similar circumstances. Two different FedEx drivers were dropping off new credit cards in two different Valley homes. In both situations, men who appear to be Amazon employees with a package in hand use sleight of hand not to drop off, but to pick up those packaged credit cards.
krwg.org
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
Comments / 4