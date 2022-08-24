ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

US Navy Blue Angels F-18 trekking through Arizona in cross-country journey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A piece of history had drivers cruising along Interstate 10 doing a double-take on Tuesday afternoon. A former U.S. Navy Blue Angels F-18 jet was being hauled through Arizona to its final destination after a week-long journey. Marty Batura, vice president of the Worldwide Aircraft Recovery,...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Watch monsoon 2022 through the eyes of a Valley-based weather photographer

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon can be downright dangerous and deadly, with winds powerful enough to damage your home, bring down trees, and cause power outages. But one Valley-based photographer is finding beauty in the storms and the season. Monsoon is often the subject of John Sirlin’s photography. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, but grew up chasing storms in the Midwest. Sirlin has been back in the Chandler-area since 2005.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye

PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

The Working Cats Program provides an environmentally-safe alternative to poisonous pest controls. She's no doubt the cutest guest we've seen in quite some time. Work at Arizona's Family slowed way down when Luna, Wildlife World Zoo's new baby sloth was here. Vandals cutting fences, causing cows to escape into Buckeye...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday

ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stealing credit cards in Arizona neighborhoods

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught on camera stealing new credit cards from Valley homes. Arizona’s Family has confirmed two cases with strangely similar circumstances. Two different FedEx drivers were dropping off new credit cards in two different Valley homes. In both situations, men who appear to be Amazon employees with a package in hand use sleight of hand not to drop off, but to pick up those packaged credit cards.
PHOENIX, AZ
krwg.org

Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
ARIZONA STATE

