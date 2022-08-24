CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon can be downright dangerous and deadly, with winds powerful enough to damage your home, bring down trees, and cause power outages. But one Valley-based photographer is finding beauty in the storms and the season. Monsoon is often the subject of John Sirlin’s photography. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, but grew up chasing storms in the Midwest. Sirlin has been back in the Chandler-area since 2005.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO