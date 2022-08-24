ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC News

Democratic group plots to flip state legislative seats this cycle

As Republicans across the country work to take back the House of Representatives, some Democrats are focusing their efforts elsewhere — on flipping the statehouse. One Democratic group, Forward Majority, is sending funding and resources to legislative races in three states that could be crucial to deciding the presidential election in 2024: Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Michigan lawmaker won't say if Biden should run in 2024

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., declined Thursday to say whether President Joe Biden should run for re-election in 2024, after praising Biden's recent accomplishments. "He wants to run? Let’s see what he’s gonna do,” Dingell said Thursday on Meet the Press NOW. “It is a lifetime between now and 2024.”
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

O'Rourke launches Texas ad campaign as Gov. Abbott spends millions

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, launched his first TV ads of the campaign on Thursday. One ad attacks Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the six-week abortion ban he signed into law last year. Multiple women appear in the ad to narrate, telling viewers, "Women all across Texas are no longer free to make decisions about our own body, no longer free to choose if a pregnancy is right for us or our families, not even in cases of rape or incest."
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity

Arizona signed a law in July that makes it a crime to record law enforcement activity within eight feet with few exceptions. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the law is now being challenged by the ACLU along with other media organizations who have filed a lawsuit arguing that infringes on First Amendment rights. Aug. 26, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho enacting stricter abortion laws

Some states are triggering even stricter laws on abortion, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Tennessee is going from a ban around six weeks to a near total ban beginning at conception. In Texas, it is now a felony to provide or attempt abortion after fertilization, with the exception of saving the life of the mother. Aug. 25, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital

Police body camera video shows a stockpile of weapons found inside an employee's closet at a New Jersey hospital. It remains unclear how the employee was able to get the guns inside the hospital or how long they had been there. NBC News’ Ron Allen has the details. Aug. 26, 2022.
NBC News

NBC News

