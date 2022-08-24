Read full article on original website
Newsom donates $100K to DeSantis' opponent in Florida governor's race: 'I don't like bullies'
"Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor." California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he's donating $100,000 to Ron DeSantis' opponent in Florida's gubernatorial election in November.
Democratic group plots to flip state legislative seats this cycle
As Republicans across the country work to take back the House of Representatives, some Democrats are focusing their efforts elsewhere — on flipping the statehouse. One Democratic group, Forward Majority, is sending funding and resources to legislative races in three states that could be crucial to deciding the presidential election in 2024: Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Mondaire Jones, one of the first gay Black men in Congress, trails in House race
Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., who made history in 2020 as one of the first gay Black men elected to serve in Congress, has seen his hopes for re-election fade as he trails two rivals in his crowded primary. Jones has served the 17th Congressional District, but Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney,...
Michigan lawmaker won't say if Biden should run in 2024
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., declined Thursday to say whether President Joe Biden should run for re-election in 2024, after praising Biden's recent accomplishments. "He wants to run? Let’s see what he’s gonna do,” Dingell said Thursday on Meet the Press NOW. “It is a lifetime between now and 2024.”
In Arizona, Blake Masters backtracks on abortion and scrubs his campaign website
Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters softened his tone and scrubbed his website's policy page of tough abortion restrictions Thursday as his party reels from the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. In an ad posted to Twitter on Thursday, Masters sought to portray his opponent, Democratic Sen. Mark...
Prosecutor in Georgia election probe seeks testimony from Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell and other Trump allies
An investigation in Georgia focusing on possible interference in the 2020 presidential election is turning its attention to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorney Sidney Powell in a sign that the criminal probe is widening to include some of former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Fulton...
More Republican-led states will ban abortions this week as 'trigger laws' go into effect
Several Republican-led states will ban nearly all abortions this week as their so-called trigger laws go into effect in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. Some of the laws will also increase penalties for those accused of performing the procedure. Such laws in Idaho,...
O'Rourke launches Texas ad campaign as Gov. Abbott spends millions
Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, launched his first TV ads of the campaign on Thursday. One ad attacks Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the six-week abortion ban he signed into law last year. Multiple women appear in the ad to narrate, telling viewers, "Women all across Texas are no longer free to make decisions about our own body, no longer free to choose if a pregnancy is right for us or our families, not even in cases of rape or incest."
Conservative Christian cellphone company wins control over four Texas school boards
Patriot Mobile, a far-right cellphone company, has worked to gain control over Texas school boards and implement a conservative agenda in the state's education programs. NBC News' Mike Hixenbaugh reports.Aug. 25, 2022.
ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity
Arizona signed a law in July that makes it a crime to record law enforcement activity within eight feet with few exceptions. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the law is now being challenged by the ACLU along with other media organizations who have filed a lawsuit arguing that infringes on First Amendment rights. Aug. 26, 2022.
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
A federal judge in Texas threw out the state’s ban on people between 18 and 20 years old from carrying handguns on Thursday in what appears to be the first major judicial decision since a landmark ruling on weapons rights by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The challenge...
Alex Jones' lawyer invokes right against self-incrimination during Sandy Hook hearing
WATERBURY, Conn. — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney Norman Pattis...
Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho enacting stricter abortion laws
Some states are triggering even stricter laws on abortion, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Tennessee is going from a ban around six weeks to a near total ban beginning at conception. In Texas, it is now a felony to provide or attempt abortion after fertilization, with the exception of saving the life of the mother. Aug. 25, 2022.
SF lawmakers blast 'tragic,' 'brutal' Newsom veto of drug injection sites bill
A pair of San Francisco lawmakers didn’t hold back their criticism after California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would’ve allowed the city and two others to open sites for drug users to legally inject under supervision.
Former Homeland Security counsel thinks Arizona Gov. Ducey’s border barrier is ‘a stupid idea’
PHOENIX — A former Department of Homeland Security counsel under Barack Obama isn’t fond of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent barrier additions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Andy Gordon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad on Thursday that he thinks Ducey’s wall of shipping containers to fill gaps near Yuma is “a stupid idea.”
Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital
Police body camera video shows a stockpile of weapons found inside an employee's closet at a New Jersey hospital. It remains unclear how the employee was able to get the guns inside the hospital or how long they had been there. NBC News’ Ron Allen has the details. Aug. 26, 2022.
$1.34 billion Mega Millions winner in Illinois still hasn’t claimed prize one month later
It’s been nearly one month since a lucky Illinois lottery player won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot — yet no one has come forth to claim the winnings, the Illinois Lottery said. The player purchased the single ticket in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines and matched...
Florida deputy resigns after holding pregnant mother at gunpoint
Video shows a Bradford County deputy yelling and pointing his gun at Ebony Washington as her children look on. WTLV's Destiny McKeiver reports.Aug. 23, 2022.
Coming soon to the Las Vegas Strip: Drought rules barring fountains, rivers and lakes
Water cuts proposed for southern Nevada to cope with drought could change the face of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of visitors amble by gentle rivers fronting hotel-casinos and watch colorful water shows at night. A series of measures envisioned for metro Las Vegas to reduce water consumption...
CA Gov. Newsom vetoes bill that would have supported safe injection sites
California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have allowed safe drug injection sites to open in three cities across the state. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on the controversial experiment which would allow people to use illegal drugs in a supervised manner. Aug. 24, 2022.
