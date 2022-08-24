Bryce Harper homers in first at-bat of rehab start, again later ahead of Phillies return: 'Superman doing Superman things'

Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
NBC Sports
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
Phillies Superstar Harper Walks it Off for IronPigs
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper notched three hits for the IronPigs on Wednesday, including a walk off double.
Castellanos Goes Red Hot as Phillies Cruise to Victory Over Reds
The Philadelphia Phillies and Nick Castellanos cruised to a 4-1 victory in their series opener over the Cincinnati Reds.
Sixers viewed as best landing spot for free agent DeMarcus Cousins
The offseason is just about over in the NBA. Training camps around the league will begin at the end of September, so the Philadelphia 76ers are just about done with their summer additions. However, some solid bench-help options who could come cheaply remain out there. For example, the Sixers could...
Phillies Superstar Bryce Harper to be Activated Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting superstar Bryce Harper back earlier than expected.
ESPN
Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5
PHILADELPHIA -- — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
WATCH: Bryce Harper Hits Walk-Off Double in Triple-A Lehigh Valley Game
Philadelphia Phillies' outfielder Bryce Harper hit a walk-off double to give the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs the 6-5 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers in his second game since the start of his minor league rehab assignment.
IronPigs Honored with Special Guest, Rest of Phillies Farm Shines
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper made his presence known in Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
After nightmare year with injuries, Flyers create new position
The Flyers made a position and hire that had seemingly been coming down the pike since the end of their 2021-22 campaign. Injuries ripped through the club as it endured one of its worst seasons in franchise history. "We're going to look at our entire structure in terms of our...
