wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Signs With Notable Hollywood Agency
Bianca Belair has new representation. As reported by Variety, the WWE Raw Women's Champion has signed with Hollywood agency WME for representation in all areas. The report states that WME will work to grow Belair's business through podcasting, acting, marketing and more. Belair is the latest acquisition for WME, as the agency recently signed actor Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), TikTok star Brooke Monk, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, and more. Belair joins fellow WWE superstar Logan Paul under the WME banner, as the social media star turned wrestler inked a deal with them last July.
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Wants Another Former Champion Back in the Company
Since Paul Levesque took over as WWE's Head of Creative, a handful of former stars have made their way back to the company and have immediately been put in prominent roles on television. That list currently includes Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, three-fourths of Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano, the last of whom popped up unannounced on this week's Monday Night Raw. But there's another recently-released star Levesque reportedly wants back in the fold in former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, currently competing on the independent scene as Jonah.
ComicBook
WWE NXT Star Possibly Moving to Main Roster Very Soon
Over the past month, we've seen several former NXT stars moving to Raw or SmackDown, including Johnny Gargano, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis, and now we might be about to see an NXT 2.0 star make that jump as well. A new report by PWInsider states that there's been a lot of talk over the last week within WWE NXT circles that Solo Sikoa could be headed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month. Sikoa has been rumored for a call-up for a while now, though an injury seemed to derail those plans for a bit.
ComicBook
AEW Star Suspended Over Backstage Altercation (Update)
AEW handed Eddie Kingston a suspension several weeks ago after a physical altercation took place between himself and Sammy Guevara in Minneapolis earlier this month. The issue stemmed from comments Guevara made about Kingston's appearance during a promo, prompting "The Mad King" to confront him once Guevara returned backstage. Kingston's suspension has reportedly already ended and he is expected to be back on AEW programming next week.
ComicBook
Who Attacked AJ Styles During WWE Raw?
This week's Monday Night Raw saw Dexter Lumis once again invade the show, only this time it came with a couple of twists. After a few background hints that local security was trying to stop him from entering the building again, it appeared as if Lumis would finally get his hands on AJ Styles while wearing riot gear during a tag team match before getting hauled off by security. However, it was quickly revealed that Lumis had sent a decoy to get stopped by security, freeing him up to essentially kidnap The Miz and force a match involving "The A-Lister", Styles, Bobby Lashley and Ciampa to be thrown out.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, NXT Europe | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Jon Moxley squashes CM Punk to unify AEW World Titles. - Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho fight over Daniel Garcia. - Johnny Gargano returns to WWE. - Kevin Owens fights again. - Eddie Edwards challenging Josh Alexander. -...
ComicBook
Wrestling Legend Says AEW is Getting "Exactly" Like How WCW Became
All Elite Wrestling finds itself in an unfamiliar position as the company approaches its signature show. While main event stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk have all recently been cleared for competition, fans can't help but feeling a lingering sense of tension backstage. A big reason for that is what went down on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, when Punk went off script and called out Hangman Page for a rematch. Many reportedly felt this was unfair to Hangman, who is well-liked among the roster, because he was put in a no-win scenario: either remain in the locker room and not answer the challenge or go against the script and interrupted a segment he wasn't scheduled to be part of.
PWMania
Speculation on Bruce Prichard’s Status With WWE Under the Triple H Regime
As PWMania.com previously reported, “Road Dogg” Brian James has rejoined WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events, replacing Jeff Jarrett. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jarrett’s hiring was suggested to Vince McMahon by Bruce Prichard. Due to the fact that Prichard is not regarded as a member of Triple H’s team, there is a lot of speculation regarding his status with WWE.
PWMania
Top Stars Advertised for WWE Survivor Series, Pre-sale Code Revealed
The 2022 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event’s Ticketmaster pre-sale is currently active with the passcode TWEETS. As seen below, Superstars being advertised for the Survivor Series include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Rey Mysterio.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Addresses The End Of WWE NXT UK
Though he is no longer with WWE following his release in January, William Regal was a part of the WWE system for a long time, working primarily in "NXT" since 2012 in various backstage roles following his 20+ year in-ring career. On-screen, Regal served as General Manager for the brand from 2014 until his release. Regal also helped out with "NXT UK," which makes sense considering Regal himself is from the United Kingdom and his son, Charlie Dempsey, wrestled for the brand before making his first appearance on "NXT" programming last night.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure, Triple H Taking Over as WWE's Head of Creative
Roman Reigns spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view and finally opened up about the company's two biggest stories of the year (and possibly in the last 20 years) — Vince McMahon's departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as the new Head of Creative and Talent Relations for the company. Last month's SummerSlam event marked the first WWE pay-per-view in roughly four decades to have someone other than McMahon as its booker and in the month since then the quality, viewership and overall fan excitement for Raw and SmackDown have been on the upswing.
ComicBook
Big Update on WWE Moving Monday Night Raw to TV-14
Summer 2022 has been a historic season for professional wrestling. Vince McMahon officially retired from his corporate WWE positions, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was promoted to head of creative, and just last night Jon Moxley unified the AEW World Title in a shocking squash match against CM Punk. Before any of those stories unfolded, a report surfaced in mid-July that hinted at WWE taking its product in a more adult-oriented direction. On July 14th, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported that WWE would be shifting Monday Night Raw back to a TV-14 rating. While this was never confirmed outright, Friday Night SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee alluded to the rumored change in a recent promo.
