Long Beach, CA

Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.

Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers, police said. No arrest or citation was reported, and police reported ``neither alcohol, drugs, nor distracted driving is believed to be a factor in the collision.''

IN THIS ARTICLE
