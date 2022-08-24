Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Exerting Growing Pressure on Foreign Companies, Study Finds
BERLIN (Reuters) - China is exerting increasing pressure on foreign companies doing business in its markets to bring them into line with its political agenda, broadening the "red lines" for issues to which it is allergic, a German study seen by Reuters shows. A survey of more than 100 companies...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
BBC
India tycoon Adani in hostile bid for news channel NDTV
Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is seeking to take over Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television, which is widely known as NDTV. It comes as the multi-billionaire moved to take a majority stake in the firm. NDTV says this "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent" of...
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
US News and World Report
S Korea Signs $2.25 Billion Deal With Russia Nuclear Company
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) contract with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components and construct turbine buildings for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant, officials said Thursday. The South Koreans hailed the deal as a triumph...
US News and World Report
Spike in China Tensions Won't Change U.S. Taiwan Weapons Policy, for Now -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit put Washington on edge, but not enough to spur an immediate sharp increase in weapons sales to the island, sources told Reuters. President Joe Biden's administration and U.S. lawmakers stress their ongoing support...
US News and World Report
Analysis-China's Navy Begins to Erase Imaginary Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - For nearly 70 years an imagined line running down the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China has helped keep the peace but the so-called median line is looking increasingly meaningless as China's modernised navy asserts its strength. China has never officially recognised the line that a U.S....
US News and World Report
Putin Says Forest Fires Could Worsen in European Russia, Far East
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was a risk that forest fires could worsen in both the European part of Russia and in its far east. Speaking during a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires, Putin said: "Risks of deterioration of the situation remain not only in the European part of the country, but also in certain regions of the far east, where the fire situation is traditionally difficult".
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday.
US News and World Report
China Asks Firms, Auditors to Prepare for U.S. Checks in Hong Kong - Sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Beijing has asked some U.S.-listed Chinese companies and their audit firms to prepare for American inspections in Hong Kong, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of efforts to end a more than decade-old audit dispute. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently...
CNBC
Japan just signaled a big shift in its post-Fukushima future
If fully realized, the move would represent a turnaround for the country's energy policy following 2011's Fukushima disaster. Most of Japan's nuclear plants have remained idle since then, but attitudes appear to be shifting. Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The prime minister of Japan said Wednesday...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Ends Higher, With All Eyes on Jackson Hole
(Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy stocks and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week. Boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Intuit Inc rallied almost 4% after the accounting software maker forecast upbeat fiscal 2023 revenue. After the bell,...
US News and World Report
Moderna Seeks FDA Nod for Booster Shot Aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc on Tuesday sought U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron and said if cleared it would be ready to deliver the doses in September. Its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is based on...
US News and World Report
Turkey Dismisses Concerns Over a U.S. Sanctions Warning
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury's warning to Turkey that its companies risked being sanctioned if they did business with sanctioned Russians was "meaningless," Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday, assuring businesspeople there was no need for concern. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and...
TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TDCX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Isle of Man to freeze electricity prices until 2023
The Isle of Man’s government has agreed to freeze electricity prices until March 2023 to shield residents and businesses from a sharp increase in bills this winter. The intervention announced on Wednesday will mean local customers are likely to pay some of the lowest electricity prices across the British Isles over the coming months.
UK firms fear CO₂ shortages; agricultural inflation soars; US jobless claims drop – as it happened
Pubs and farms concerned about supplies as CF Fertilisers UK prepares to pause ammonia and carbon dioxide production due to high natural gas prices
BBC
Covid infections keep falling in August across UK
Covid infection levels have continued to fall across the UK in mid-August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). One in 45 people tested positive, with Covid rates lowest in school-age children. The ONS says it will "closely monitor" the numbers as children return to the classroom. Booster jabs...
BBC
Chip shops face 'extinction' amid cost of living crisis
Fish and chip shops are facing "extinction" amid rising costs, an industry body has warned. Some shops in the West of England say the soaring price of cod, sunflower oil and energy has left them struggling. The National Federation of Fish Friers is urging the government to cut VAT and...
