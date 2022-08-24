Read full article on original website
Englewood, NJ car wash workers struck by vehicle hospitalized
ENGLEWOOD – Three car wash workers were injured when they were hit by a colleague driving a car out of the tunnel Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Englewood police told The Daily Voice the driver was pulling the car into the drying area of Englewood Car Wash on East Sheffield Avenue.
Stuck Portal Bridge causes New Jersey Transit service suspension at Penn Station
It appears the issues were related to the Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.
WCVB
Lufthansa Boeing 747 bound for Frankfurt makes emergency landing at Boston's Logan Airport
BOSTON — A Lufthansa Boeing 747 plane that was bound for Frankfurt, Germany, from Newark International Airport was forced to turn around and make an unscheduled landing in Boston Monday night after smoke was reported in the cockpit. According to online flight records, Lufthansa Flight 403 departed Newark Airport...
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
America’s oldest standing, operating lighthouse is right here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue on Paris Avenue in Rockleigh shortly before 6 p.m., according to Chief...
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
A Boston affair? City is 22nd most unfaithful in US; Worcester 44th most faithful, study finds
Boston may be known for more than just great sports teams. Apart from being home to the Green Monster, it is also home to some of the nation’s people who are most likely to have an affair in their relationship. But about an hour away, Worcester is home to...
South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies
South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS it was around 2:30 p.m. on Mt. Pleasant Street when the officers were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. The group...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
ACT NOW: Fly From Worcester to NYC, Ft. Lauderdale this Fall for $49 with JetBlue
WORCESTER - Travelers on JetBlue's direct service between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and New York City can book a one-way ticket for just $49. JetBlue is running the Big Fall sale from now through Aug. 30. Here's how it works:. Fares include government taxes and fees. Book by 8/30...
boozyburbs.com
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
Man fatally struck by NJ Transit train is identified
A man who was struck and killed Wednesday by an NJ Transit train in Bergen County has been identified as a Hackensack resident, authorities said. Joseph Kot, 66, was struck and killed about 10 a.m. near the Essex Street train station in Hackensack, according to Jim Smith, a transit spokesman.
