Bay County, FL

WMBB

20 Bay District Schools teachers resign during the first week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
WJHG-TV

Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
WJHG-TV

Student-Run Coffee Shop opens in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at FSU Panama City are brewing up something new. Techspresso started out as a semester project which blossomed into an actual business. “I said I’m going to fund it. Talk is cheap, let’s put it together,” Dr. Jamiel Vadell, owner of Techspresso, said....
WMBB

Griff Griffitts elected to State Rep. District 6

UPDATE: August 23, 2022 10:15 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A lot of eyes were on the State Representative District 6 seat on Tuesday. Both candidates ran a strong campaign but ultimately, it was Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts who came out on top. Tuesday’s State Representative race for Bay County was a universal […]
WJHG-TV

Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
WMBB

What Griff Griffitts’ win means for Bay Co. Commission

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has a new State Representative heading to Tallahassee. Tuesday night, Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts, won the universal primary making him the State Representative for District 6. Griffitts will take his seat in the house in November. But until then, it’ll be business as usual during his last […]
getthecoast.com

Incumbents sweep Okaloosa election

It’s Wednesday and probably going to rain today. Let’s get to the news to get your day started 🙂. 150 new beds for children in need in Walton County. A Bed 4 Me Foundation has been awarded a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation, Inc. that will fund 150 new beds for children in need within Walton County. The grant was approved by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
WMBB

Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
WMBB

Panama City focuses on street re-paving projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael almost four years after the storm. Now the city is focused on improving its roads. Florida Department of Transportation officials said new roads are imperative for safe driving conditions. “So the resurfacing projects functions in two ways,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. […]
WJHG-TV

Gas buy down tour comes to Southport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
WJHG-TV

New medical campus coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
mypanhandle.com

Jackson County primary election results

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the results for the election races in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Edward Crutchfield was elected to the District 2 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Crutchfield was elected with 958 votes (56 percent) to Peter Fortunato’s 752 votes (44 percent). Donnie Branch...
WMBB

6.5′ Bull Shark caught in Port Saint Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, August 19th, Erica and Zachary Rever went on a shark fishing trip with family and friends in Port Saint Joe where they caught a 6.5′ male bull shark. For approximately 30 minutes, it took everyone’s effort to reel in this beast . Erica and her family are […]
WJHG-TV

Mistrial in Genene Hall trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
WJHG-TV

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a high school teacher at South Walton High School. Students and teachers gathered to celebrate Tara Dickerson as this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. “I’m just so emotional because we don’t do teaching for the awards...
holmescounty.news

2022 Primary Election results are in for local and state races

Holmes County voters turned out to cast ballots for their favorite candidates in the 2022 Florida Primary Election on Aug. 23. Brandon Newsom secured another term as Holmes County Commissioner in District 2. Newsom captured 1,690 votes, or 42.92 percent. Contender Josh Jackson pulled in 1,182, or 30.02 percent, of...
WJHG-TV

Coach Jones and His Sharks Ready for Opener

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port St. Joe is among the area teams getting their season started Friday. Coach Tanner Jones and his TigerSharks get set to open up the regular season tomorrow night on the road at Jefferson. Coach Jones and his guys coming off an 8-2 season from...
WJHG-TV

“Mystic” is available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for a new best friend, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner, with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought along “Mystic”. Turner told viewers about what kind of home Mystic would best thrive in. NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell even got to try her hand at being a dog trainer!
WMBB

New grocery store competitor in Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
