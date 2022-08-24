The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback situation is getting dire. Pete Carroll’s response? Wishing. When I was a kid, there was a strategy I often employed when I did something I knew would land me in trouble. It was a combination of wishing and willful ignorance. I would simply move on with my life and hope that nobody noticed or found out what I did. The strategy worked about thirty percent of the time, but the other two-thirds or so would implode spectacularly. Sometime down the road, I’ll tell you about the Batman mask, a Dodge Aries, and neighborhood garbage cans.

