FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale
The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll says Seahawks ‘may have two No. 1’ QBs; NFL fans react
After trading Russell Wilson over the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback situation doesn’t look good on the surface, with Geno Smith and Drew Lock (acquired in the Wilson trade) in a training camp battle for the starting job. While most of the football world sees it as the...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Hoping for a QB Miracle
The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback situation is getting dire. Pete Carroll’s response? Wishing. When I was a kid, there was a strategy I often employed when I did something I knew would land me in trouble. It was a combination of wishing and willful ignorance. I would simply move on with my life and hope that nobody noticed or found out what I did. The strategy worked about thirty percent of the time, but the other two-thirds or so would implode spectacularly. Sometime down the road, I’ll tell you about the Batman mask, a Dodge Aries, and neighborhood garbage cans.
Shaquem Griffin, former Seattle Seahawks linebacker and 'true inspiration,' announces retirement from NFL
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin -- who the NFL called "a true inspiration" -- officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
Practice Makes Perfect: Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys Starters Will Sit Vs. Seahawks ... IF
"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."
NBC Sports
Seahawks re-sign Cade Brewer
It looks like the Seahawks had some second thoughts about a player they waived over the weekend. Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has signed tight end Cade Brewer. Brewer originally joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in May. He was then waived on Saturday as the team reduced its roster to 80 players.
Seahawks hope to be creating foundation despite QB question
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) New faces: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III. Key losses: QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner, TE Gerald Everett, CB D.J. Reed, DE Carlos Dunlap, LT Duane Brown, C Ethan Pocic, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Strengths: Seattle has an elite pair of wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett even with an uncertain quarterback situation. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks takes the spot of Bobby Wagner after a breakout season in 2021. Quandre Diggs is one of the more underrated defensive backs in the league and Seattle hopes it will be able to use Jamal Adams in ways that utilize his strengths and hide his weaknesses in coverage. Expect a more aggressive, disruptive defense under new coordinator Clint Hurtt.
Seahawks at Cowboys QB Starter Revealed by Coach Pete Carroll
“This is the next step,” Carroll said Wednesday.
Drew Lock, Geno Smith QB race gets final ruling from Pete Carroll ahead of preseason finale
The Seattle Seahawks’ post-Russell Wilson quarterback race is truly starting to take shape. Geno Smith is the top dog ahead of Drew Lock, as head coach Pete Carroll doubled down on his stance that Smith is his No. 1 quarterback heading into the 2022 season. After revealing that Smith...
