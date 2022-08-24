ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, OR

KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Lane closure on Coos River Hwy on Thursday

COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced that on Thursday, August 25th, the City of Coos Bay’s Water Quality Collections crew will be cleaning sanitary sewer lines in the 1300 block of Coos River Highway. Officials say work will start at 9:00 a.m. and...
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Update: Phone service restored to River Road area

EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow; now at 7,172 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say heavy equipment work continues on primary and alternate fire-lines for access and control lines to the south, north and west of the Cedar Creek Fire. Along the roadways used for fire-lines, fire crews have been cutting away mid-story vegetation and thinning some of...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Proposals for EWEB Property emerge

EUGENE, Ore. — The EWEB riverfront property is one step closer to being sold. Four groups have submitted proposals to acquire the building. The groups are Obie Companies, Three Muses Group LLC, The Eugene Science Center, and Olympus Academia, which describes itself as a private school for the metaphysical.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County deputies respond to call about woman being shot

VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. According to the sheriff's office, The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her...
VENETA, OR
KVAL

Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Public input sought to better the city of Eugene with community survey

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is seeking responses from Eugene residents in its 2022 Community Survey. The survey is available online in both English and Spanish and takes about 15-20 minutes to complete. “While we receive public comments and input on many projects and priorities, it has...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

North Bend School District reaches tentative agreement with workers union

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Officials from the North Bend School District say they have reached a tentative agreement with the union for hourly workers. The two sides have been bargaining since March, after the previous contract expired. Classified workers wanted higher wages to keep up with inflation and improvements...
NORTH BEND, OR

