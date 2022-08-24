Read full article on original website
Update: Beltline eastbound exit to Delta north and southbound remains closed for cleanup
EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Beltline eastbound to Delta southbound due to a motor vehicle crash. The offramp from Beltline will be closed for the next several hours, authorities said. EPD says this this will also include the offramp from...
Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
Lane closure on Coos River Hwy on Thursday
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced that on Thursday, August 25th, the City of Coos Bay’s Water Quality Collections crew will be cleaning sanitary sewer lines in the 1300 block of Coos River Highway. Officials say work will start at 9:00 a.m. and...
Update: Phone service restored to River Road area
EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow; now at 7,172 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say heavy equipment work continues on primary and alternate fire-lines for access and control lines to the south, north and west of the Cedar Creek Fire. Along the roadways used for fire-lines, fire crews have been cutting away mid-story vegetation and thinning some of...
Bureau of Land Management to make further restrictions to prevent human-caused fires
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Starting on Aug. 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management will further restrict certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry Counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Officials state under the current fire prevention order, campfires...
Proposals for EWEB Property emerge
EUGENE, Ore. — The EWEB riverfront property is one step closer to being sold. Four groups have submitted proposals to acquire the building. The groups are Obie Companies, Three Muses Group LLC, The Eugene Science Center, and Olympus Academia, which describes itself as a private school for the metaphysical.
City of Reedsport to hold meet and greet with candidates for police chief
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
Lane County deputies respond to call about woman being shot
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. According to the sheriff's office, The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her...
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
Students from 13 Lane County high schools to build shelters for homeless
EUGENE, Ore. — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Lane County, there's a new project aimed at providing more temporary shelters. Students from 13 high schools will be building 30 units over the next year. The project kicked off Wednesday at Lane Community College. Teachers from several school districts...
Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
Coos Forest Protective Association issues fire danger advisory as temperatures rise
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Visits into forested areas rise as the weather warms but so does the potential for fires. That's why the Coos Forest Protective Association has issued a fire danger advisory that starts August 23rd. On Saturday, firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association with several local agencies...
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
Public input sought to better the city of Eugene with community survey
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is seeking responses from Eugene residents in its 2022 Community Survey. The survey is available online in both English and Spanish and takes about 15-20 minutes to complete. “While we receive public comments and input on many projects and priorities, it has...
North Bend School District reaches tentative agreement with workers union
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Officials from the North Bend School District say they have reached a tentative agreement with the union for hourly workers. The two sides have been bargaining since March, after the previous contract expired. Classified workers wanted higher wages to keep up with inflation and improvements...
Eugene Police asks public to help locate robbery suspect who fired shot in business
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are asking for the public's help to locate a robbery suspect who fired a shot inside the business. At 7:31 a.m. on Thursday, Eugene Police units were dispatched to a robbery with a gun at Sandy’s Deli, 4925 Barger Avenue. The suspect was...
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
