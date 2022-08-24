ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster

The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday

Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#American Football#The Tacoma News Tribune
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle

Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Colts' Kwity Paye: Clean MRI on knee

An MRI on Paye's knee looked "pretty clean," head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis. Paye suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday, but it looks like he avoided a serious injury. Reich said Paye would be ready for Week 1, but watch his status.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot

The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Seahawks re-sign Cade Brewer

It looks like the Seahawks had some second thoughts about a player they waived over the weekend. Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has signed tight end Cade Brewer. Brewer originally joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in May. He was then waived on Saturday as the team reduced its roster to 80 players.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Heads to bench

Donovan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan went 3-for-12 with a walk and two RBI while starting each of the past three games at different positions, but he'll put a six-game hitting streak on hold while he retreats to the bench for the series finale. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday

Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave

Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sitting out Wednesday

Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Though a right-hander (Anibal Sanchez) is taking the hill, the lefty-hitting Frazier will get a breather for the day game after a night game. Manager Scott Servais initially planned on resting Frazier on Sunday, but he went on to start his sixth straight game that day -- and a seventh straight in Tuesday's series opener -- due to Sam Haggerty's (shoulder) ongoing absence. Haggerty remains out of the lineup Wednesday, so Dylan Moore will step in for Frazier at the keystone.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Seahawks hope to be creating foundation despite QB question

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) New faces: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III. Key losses: QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner, TE Gerald Everett, CB D.J. Reed, DE Carlos Dunlap, LT Duane Brown, C Ethan Pocic, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Strengths: Seattle has an elite pair of wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett even with an uncertain quarterback situation. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks takes the spot of Bobby Wagner after a breakout season in 2021. Quandre Diggs is one of the more underrated defensive backs in the league and Seattle hopes it will be able to use Jamal Adams in ways that utilize his strengths and hide his weaknesses in coverage. Expect a more aggressive, disruptive defense under new coordinator Clint Hurtt.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?

Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
KANSAS CITY, MO

