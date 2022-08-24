Read full article on original website
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
CBS Sports
Brett Favre thinks the 49ers are making a mistake at quarterback by going with Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo
If there's one quarterback in NFL history who definitely understands what Jimmy Garoppolo is going through right now, it's probably Brett Favre. The former Packers quarterback has been watching the 49ers' situation from afar, and as things stand now, Favre thinks San Francisco is making a mistake at quarterback this year by starting Trey Lance.
NFL・
Seahawks at Cowboys: Dallas Reveals Dak Prescott Plan for Preseason Game
Who will the Seattle Seahawks see at quarterback in Dallas against the Cowboys?
Shaquem Griffin, former Seattle Seahawks linebacker and 'true inspiration,' announces retirement from NFL
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin -- who the NFL called "a true inspiration" -- officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Seahawks Cutdown: 'Epidemic' Tackling Problem? 'Hasn’t Been Great' As Coach Pete Carroll Evaluates
The Seattle Seahawks have missed 29 tackles as a team over their first two preseason games.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
Watch: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tries his hand at QB at practice
The Seahawks might have the most pathetic quarterback situation in the NFL this year, at least according to some folks. If Geno Smith and Drew Lock both don’t work out, they could always rely on their new scout-team QB…. Watch head coach Pete Carroll make a few throws at...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
Practice Makes Perfect: Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys Starters Will Sit Vs. Seahawks ... IF
"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Clean MRI on knee
An MRI on Paye's knee looked "pretty clean," head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis. Paye suffered a knee injury in practice Wednesday, but it looks like he avoided a serious injury. Reich said Paye would be ready for Week 1, but watch his status.
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
NBC Sports
Seahawks re-sign Cade Brewer
It looks like the Seahawks had some second thoughts about a player they waived over the weekend. Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has signed tight end Cade Brewer. Brewer originally joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in May. He was then waived on Saturday as the team reduced its roster to 80 players.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Heads to bench
Donovan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan went 3-for-12 with a walk and two RBI while starting each of the past three games at different positions, but he'll put a six-game hitting streak on hold while he retreats to the bench for the series finale. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sitting out Wednesday
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Though a right-hander (Anibal Sanchez) is taking the hill, the lefty-hitting Frazier will get a breather for the day game after a night game. Manager Scott Servais initially planned on resting Frazier on Sunday, but he went on to start his sixth straight game that day -- and a seventh straight in Tuesday's series opener -- due to Sam Haggerty's (shoulder) ongoing absence. Haggerty remains out of the lineup Wednesday, so Dylan Moore will step in for Frazier at the keystone.
Seahawks hope to be creating foundation despite QB question
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) New faces: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III. Key losses: QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner, TE Gerald Everett, CB D.J. Reed, DE Carlos Dunlap, LT Duane Brown, C Ethan Pocic, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Strengths: Seattle has an elite pair of wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett even with an uncertain quarterback situation. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks takes the spot of Bobby Wagner after a breakout season in 2021. Quandre Diggs is one of the more underrated defensive backs in the league and Seattle hopes it will be able to use Jamal Adams in ways that utilize his strengths and hide his weaknesses in coverage. Expect a more aggressive, disruptive defense under new coordinator Clint Hurtt.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?
Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
