ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

If Plaza Starbucks closure was about safety and not union busting, let’s hear details

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Seattle-based Starbucks has some explaining to do. The company suggested Tuesday that its decision to abruptly close its store in Kansas City’s premier shopping district was nothing out of the ordinary. A chain that large, its spokesperson said, opens and shuts stores on a regular basis

But its stated reason — because of safety concerns — seems at odds with the manner in which the closing came about. Why would a chain give no notice to its employees or its customers that it was unexpectedly shutting down?

Of course, as a private company, Starbucks doesn’t owe the public a minute accounting of its decisions about which stores to keep open and which to close. But in this case, a little extra transparency would be in its best interest. That’s because the decision to suddenly shutter its Country Club Plaza store comes after months of Starbucks workers trying to unionize at that location. Those efforts followed a nationwide trend of Starbucks workers organizing . So far, workers at five stores in the Kansas City area have voted to join the Starbucks Workers United labor union .

For many of those employees, the decision to suddenly shutter the Plaza location stems from the company’s opposition to those ongoing labor efforts.

“Starbucks decided to shut down the store because they thought it was easier … than to have to deal with,” unionizing workers, Josh Crowell, a barista and union organizer at the store at 302 Nichols Road told a Star reporter.

We asked Starbucks if the union efforts were linked to the decision to close the store, and didn’t get a response. That’s not surprising, since federal law based on a 1965 Supreme Court case, Textile Workers Union v. Darlington Manufacturing , prohibits a company from closing down one location in order to put pressure on workers at other outlets to oppose the union.

We urge Starbucks to more fully explain why it closed the store, in part to put to bed any lingering suspicion that it was tied to the union activity. Those workers, and workers everywhere, have a right to form a labor union — a right the company can’t legally interfere with.

On the other hand, Starbucks has a good story to tell, too. The largest coffee chain in the U.S., the company has long had a reputation for being one of the best places to work, with good benefits even for part-time workers, including money for college, and a diverse workforce.

Employees happy with pay, work conditions, benefits and growth opportunities usually are not seeking to change those things. Shutting a store and giving employees only a few moments’ notice does not make for happy workers.

If safety is truly a concern for retailers in the area, that’s something that police and city officials need to be concerned about. Given that the pandemic lockdowns already put retailers in the area in difficult situations, with a string of local and national storefronts also closing, any rise in crime must be taken seriously.

But Starbucks would do well to dispel worries that its decisions were tied to the labor union question. Its abrupt closing is sure to leave a sour taste for disappointed customers and for its employees caught completely off guard.

For now, Starbucks has said its workers at the Plaza location are being paid through Thursday and could end up reassigned at other stores. Finding new roles for affected employees ought to be a priority. Unless that happens, those workers are just out of a job.

We’re not sure whether that makes them safer or not.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Union, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
LENEXA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Union Busting#Union Organizer#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Plaza Starbucks#Country Club Plaza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
13K+
Followers
937
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy