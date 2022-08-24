Read full article on original website
Rose Louise Henning
Rose Louise Henning passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones, at Trinity Trace Community Care Center, where she was receiving care for Dementia and Parkinson, at the age of 81. She was born on Monday, April 14, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she lived for several years, prior to living with her older sister, Dolores H. Bouchereau and brother-in-law, William M. Bouchereau in St. Bernard Parish. They relocated to Pearl River after Hurricane Katrina. She worked for many years as an operator for an answering service based in Metairie, Louisiana.
Cheryl Anthon Brothers
Cheryl Anthon Brothers of Hammond died August 22, 2022, at Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond, LA, after a short battle with cancer. She was 70 years old. Services for Mrs. Brothers will be held on Saturday, September 3rd, at First Christian Church in Hammond, with visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am and a memorial service beginning at 11:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. All arrangements are under the direction of McKneely Funeral Home Hammond, LA.
Dorothy Ann White
Dorothy Ann White passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 71. She was born on Saturday, December 16, 1950 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Dorothy Campbell LeBlanc and the late William O'Berry, Sr. She was a resident of Holden, Louisiana. Dorothy...
Thomas Walter Shipp, Jr.
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Thomas Walter Shipp, Jr., of Walker, La. Our much beloved husband and father went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 85, on August 20, 2022. Thomas (Tommy) Walter Shipp, Jr. was born in Foley, Alabama on April...
Bradley Wayne Wilson, Sr.
Bradley Wayne Wilson, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 52. He was born on Tuesday, July 7, 1970 in Hammond, Louisiana to Brenda Bowman Wilson and the late Donnie Wilson. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Brad could fix anything,...
George C. Reno
George C. Reno of Ponchatoula went to be with his Lord on Monday evening, August 22, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was 93. Mr. Reno was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ruby Berkey Reno of Buras, LA. (originally of Orenogo, MO). He was also preceded in death by his daughter Pamela Reazin; his grandson George R. Ener; and his brother Edward (Eddie) Reno.
Harold Lloyd Poche
Harold, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was a resident of Covington, LA. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an extremely hard worker and dedicated many years to Shell Oil as a Lab Supervisor. Harold enjoyed the farm life and raised chickens and bees. He had a knack for gardening and truly enjoyed spending time in his gardens. Harold was most happy surrounded by his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren. He took great pride in providing for his family and never missed an opportunity to share a story. Harold was a kind and loving man that will never be forgotten.
Lena Mae Norred Neale
Lena Mae Norred Neale was born July 1, 1943, to the late Harold Norred and Rosalie Hill Norred and passed away at her home in Springfield, August 24, 2022. Lena was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield, and a retired bookkeeper. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and camping. Lena is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charlie H. Neale, Sr.; children, Charlie H. Neale, Jr. and his wife Cindy, Angela Wattigney and her husband Brian, and Darrick Neale, and his wife Mary; sister, Leona Hoyt and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Samantha Neale, Bailey Owens and her husband Chris, Garret Neale, Petra Wattigney, Sierra Wattigney, Kayla Craig, Andrew Neale, Nathan Neale, and Brylea Craig; and great grandchildren, Charlie Bergeron, Hadley Mae Owens, Oaklen Watts and Lily Watts. In addition to her parents, Lena is preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Hoyt and Henry Norred. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Springfield, Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Leon Wallace. Interment will follow in Carter Cemetery, Springfield.
Peggy L. Derks
Peggy L. Derks passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Bogalusa, Louisiana, at the age of 58. She was born on Monday, March 16, 1964 in Covington, Louisiana to the late Katherine Derks and the late Harley Derks. She was a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Peggy is survived by...
DeWayne Thompson
DeWayne, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. DeWayne was a gifted car salesman, he could sell a car to just about anyone. He enjoyed watching old westerns and Elvis movies, but his true passion was football. To say he was a football fan is an understatement. He watched every LSU and Saints game, if he wasn’t there, and never missed a Ponchatoula High football game. DeWayne was the number one Green Wave fan! He was truly an incredible uncle who adored all of his nieces and nephews. DeWayne always looked forward to spending time with them and never missed a special occasion for them. He truly was a one of a kind that was always up for a good joke or laugh. DeWayne had a kind nature and loving personality and will be forever missed.
James “Kurt” Landreneau
James “Kurt” Landreneau passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2022 at the age of 52. He was a native of Mamou, Louisiana, born on August 23,1969 and resided in Denham Springs, Louisiana all his life. Kurt enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his beloved mom, dad and best friend Rosco(his dog). Kurt is survived by his parents Sylvan and Barbara Landreneau, sister; Annette Quin(Tony), niece; Kacey Ellenberger(Chris), Nephews; Austin Quinn, Kolton Quinn(Peyton); Great niece and nephew Anna Ellenberger and Beaux Quinn. At his request, there will be no memorial service.
Thelma J. Husser
Thelma J. Husser passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 77. She was born on Wednesday, November 15, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Dorothy and the late James Craddock. She was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Thelma is survived by her...
Anna Lockhart
Anna, age 79, peacefully joined her loving husband in Heaven on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Denham Springs, LA. Anna dedicated many years as a school bus driver and enjoyed serving her community. She was a dedicated member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs and had a strong and unwavering faith. Anna loved to cook and bake. She took great pleasure in feeding and entertaining friends and family. Anna enjoyed travelling with her late husband and supporting many missionaries for the Kingdom of God. She adored her children and took being Nana to her grandchildren very seriously. Anna was a beautiful, strong, and amazing woman who will be deeply missed.
Baby Cilian Creed Cangelosi
On August 16, 2022, Baby Cilian Creed Cangelosi passed away at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital. He was born on July 11, 2022, in Bogalusa, Louisiana. Baby Cilian is survived by his parents: Chasity Revere and Frank Cangelosi II; godmother: Jalisa Peters; one sister: Lillee Singletary; four brothers: Frank Cangelosi III, Enzo Cangelosi, Nicolas Clawson, and Jaxton Clawson; maternal grandparents: Gary Mclain and Judith Revere; and great-grandparents: Judy and Dave Raymer.
Barbier selected as Southeastern Alumnus of the Year
HAMMOND –A judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans has been selected as the Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association 2022 Alumnus of the Year. The Hon. Carl J. Barbier, a 1966 graduate of Southeastern, will be honored at the Alumni Association’s annual awards evening Friday, Oct. 7, during Homecoming Week.
Emmitt Darnell Warren
Emmitt Darnell Warren born January 6, 1985, to the union of Kathy Warren and Emmitt Cain, Sr. He departed this life August 18, 2022, in Bogalusa. Emmitt was a graduate of Pine High School in 2003. During his years at Pine, he was named MVP of the Basketball team, which was his favorite sport. His proudest moment in life is when he became a father.
Southeastern travels to Jackson State
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will be back in action Friday, traveling to Jackson State for a 1 p.m. match in Jackson, Mississippi. The match between the Lady Lions (0-1) and the host Lady Tigers (0-2) will be video streamed (paid JSU subscription...
Guillory named first Nicholas Cefalu graduate research scholarship winner
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University history master’s candidate and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies research assistant Lauren Guillory has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship. Created in honor of former state representative and Tangipahoa Parish businessman Nick Cefalu, the award is...
Hot August Night returns Friday night in downtown Hammond
It's a tradition 25 years in the making--plus or minus a couple sidebars. Friday night marks the 25th annual Hot August Night in Downtown Hammond, and organizers are ready to party!. DDD Director Chelsea Tallo Little has all the details!
David Thames
David Thames passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the age of 57. Visitation will be Friday 5PM- 8PM at First Baptist Church in Denham Springs, visitation will resume Saturday from 9 AM- 11AM with a funeral service at 11 AM and burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Please check back shortly for a full obituary.
