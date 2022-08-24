ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
walterborolive.com

Alex Murdaugh faces additional charges

Disgraced Hampton County attorney and accused murderer, Alex Murdaugh, is now facing more criminal charges. The S.C. Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh on nine new criminal counts, including several charges of money laundering, computer crime involving more than $10,000, and four counts of obtaining a signature by false pretenses for at least $10,000 and insurance fraud.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22

One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
WALTERBORO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh attorneys say prosecutors have audio, video from night of murders; claim prosecutors leaked evidence to media

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property. A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths […]
abccolumbia.com

SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Harpootlian
walterborolive.com

Walterboro man gets life sentence for 2017 triple murder

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - WALTERBORO, SC (August 19, 2022) – A 24-year-old Walterboro man has been given three life sentences for the 2017 triple murder of a Ruffin family that left a husband, wife and their son dead, and two young children fearing for their lives at the bloody crime scene.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime#Columbia
yourislandnews.com

He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’

Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest 19-year-old wanted in weekend Wendy’s shooting

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man turned himself in Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting at a fast food chain. Fernando Montano, 19, was originally charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm. However, as deputies continued to investigate, they also charged him with attempted murder, assault and battery 1st degree, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a non-citizen.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy