Read full article on original website
Related
walterborolive.com
Alex Murdaugh faces additional charges
Disgraced Hampton County attorney and accused murderer, Alex Murdaugh, is now facing more criminal charges. The S.C. Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh on nine new criminal counts, including several charges of money laundering, computer crime involving more than $10,000, and four counts of obtaining a signature by false pretenses for at least $10,000 and insurance fraud.
Assault charges dropped against South Carolina deputy in hair pulling case
"We did the right thing by charging and arresting him,” Lott said in a statement after the charge was dismissed. “This does not change that what he did was wrong and there should be no doubt that I will continue to hold my deputies to a much higher standard.”
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22
One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murdaugh attorneys say prosecutors have audio, video from night of murders; claim prosecutors leaked evidence to media
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property. A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths […]
abccolumbia.com
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
The Post and Courier
Sisters sue Palmetto State Bank, former CEO over looted trust account
Palmetto State Bank and its former chief executive, Russell Laffitte, are facing a new lawsuit alleging they enabled the looting of trust accounts owed to a pair of sisters who lost their mother and brother in an auto accident. The Aug. 24 lawsuit, filed in Hampton County, mirrors criminal charges...
Coroner: 2 inmates found dead in South Carolina jail overdosed on drugs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two inmates found dead in May inside a jail in South Carolina overdosed on drugs, investigators said. Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, died from a fentanyl overdose inside the Greenville County jail and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine mostly used for animals, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
walterborolive.com
Walterboro man gets life sentence for 2017 triple murder
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - WALTERBORO, SC (August 19, 2022) – A 24-year-old Walterboro man has been given three life sentences for the 2017 triple murder of a Ruffin family that left a husband, wife and their son dead, and two young children fearing for their lives at the bloody crime scene.
Plans for psychiatrics facility for kids in South Carolina's Juvenile Justice System move forward
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plans to open a psychiatrics facility for kids in South Carolina's Juvenile Justice System are moving forward after the state's Joint Bond Review Committee gave initial approval this week. "If we can put them in a better environment for them, we can create a better environment...
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourislandnews.com
He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’
Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
South Carolina veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
WJCL
Authorities in South Carolina search for teen girl who left home with person she talked with online
FORT MILL, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Aaliyah Kelley, 15, was last seen Sunday, August 21 at 8 p.m. in Fort Mill. Aaliyah is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds...
Did you get a voter registration card in the mail? Here's what to know.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands residents might be getting voter registration cards in the mail. According to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission, whether you get one depends where you live. "It’s a county by county decision. It’s not required by law and it would be a factor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.
live5news.com
Deputies arrest 19-year-old wanted in weekend Wendy’s shooting
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man turned himself in Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting at a fast food chain. Fernando Montano, 19, was originally charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm. However, as deputies continued to investigate, they also charged him with attempted murder, assault and battery 1st degree, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a non-citizen.
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma.
wtoc.com
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s decision to hire a federal prosecutor to help cut down on crime in the community has gotten mixed reaction from Chatham County’s district attorney. Shalena Cook Jones, the district attorney, voiced concerns in a Facebook Live conversation with two Savannah...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0