Panthers sweep Hurricanes
Panthers sweep Hurricanes
LECANTO — Sometimes the statistics don’t tell the story of a volleyball match. But on Thursday night in Lecanto, the stats told plenty. Visiting Citrus made 41 errors to Lecanto’s 29 and the Panthers had more kills (22-15) and ace serves (9-8) in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over their county and Gulf Coast 8 Conference rivals.
Looking to the future
Looking to the future
After logging a near-decade of successive highs on the football field, Dunnellon would appear to have mastered the winning formula. But first-year head coach Tommy Sutton knows every team is different, even if there’s a continuity in the approach and results. “Developing leadership is always the No. 1 thing...
LOOKING BACK
LOOKING BACK
The Chiefland City Commission discussed a contract extension with Waste Pro at is Aug.23, 2021 meeting, which would give the waste service provider three more years with the city. County COVID cases rise; positivity rate nears 30%. Shawn Yorks, Staff writer. In the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis opening Monoclonal...
Savage Axis II 243 Lake County
Savage Axis II 243 Lake County
For sale is a Savage Axis in 243. This has the Accutrigger and is unfired. I’m asking $375.00. Willing to meet in the greater CFL area to make the sale. Trying to downsize and thin the herd.
A long time coming
A long time coming
TRENTON — Cheri Langford walked up the stairs and onto the stage as she took her place in front of the podium that was facing out into the audience. As the Trenton Middle High School principal began to speak, a few tears fell. "I'm a little emotional because it's...
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
fox35orlando.com
You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida
FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
Citrus County Chronicle
Daystar continues tradition of service
Annmarie Anzalone Briercheck loves her job and has been the executive director of the Daystar Life Center of Citrus County in Crystal River for a little over one year now. She replaced Anthony D. Kopka when he retired. “Anthony is a good mentor and he still volunteers at times here...
Citrus County Chronicle
Local agricultural leader graduates from UF/IFAS Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources
GAINESVILLE — Marshal Sewell, a Levy County resident and U.S. strategic accounts and partnerships manager for Bayer Crop Science, recently graduated from Class XI of the prestigious UF/IFAS Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources (WLIANR) on July 28, capping a multi-year program of learning. Graduation marks the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hundreds come together for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim
CEDAR KEY — A number of people took to the water on Saturday for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim. Clambassador Michael Presley Bobbitt was the organizer behind the event, which was put on to help raise money for Cedar Key School's playground project. Bobbitt said in an email that 108 people took part in the swim, with 97 finishing the "full swim." Additionally, another 11 did not complete the entire swim and ended up climbing onto a safety boat.
ocala-news.com
Ten food trucks heading to Lake Lillian Park for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest
Ten food trucks will be making the trip to Lake Lillian Park for this month’s installment of the Friday Foodie Fest. On Friday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the following food trucks will be awaiting hungry customers at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview): Fat Tiki, K&S 7Spice, Kona Ice Ocala, Curbside Cuisine, The Smoked Biscuit Company, Backstage Grill and Concessions, Aunt tt’s Sweet Treats, On a Roll, The Cream Queen, LLC, and Ginger Sister Pie Co.
WESH
Wild video: Ocala suspect leads police on chase through fences, yards, wooded area
OCALA, Fla. — Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. On Aug. 11, Ocala police were called to Northeast 9th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was spotted heading westbound on State Route...
villages-news.com
John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid
Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
Citrus County Chronicle
Unofficial Primary Election results for Levy County
Below are the unofficial results from the Primary Election for local races in Levy County. Desiree Jerrels Mills (REP), 5,521 total votes, 60.63%. Charlene Watson Calvillo (REP), 1,001 total votes, 10.96%. Billy Hinote (REP), 2,796 total votes, 30.60%. Tim Hodge (REP), 4,229 total votes, 46.28%. Laura E. Mott (REP), 1,111...
ocala-news.com
Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”
There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
Citrus County Chronicle
Recent Williston Middle High School graduate recognized by Levy County Board of County Commissioners at latest meeting
BRONSON — The Levy County Property Appraiser’s office could not attend the most recent Levy County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 16, but Commissioner Matt Brooks reminded everyone that TRIM notices have been mailed out and to please contact the property appraiser’s office with any questions.
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
villages-news.com
Churches in The Villages not so welcoming
I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times. Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.
villages-news.com
Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk
A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk. Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
