ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers sweep Hurricanes

LECANTO — Sometimes the statistics don’t tell the story of a volleyball match. But on Thursday night in Lecanto, the stats told plenty. Visiting Citrus made 41 errors to Lecanto’s 29 and the Panthers had more kills (22-15) and ace serves (9-8) in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over their county and Gulf Coast 8 Conference rivals.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Looking to the future

After logging a near-decade of successive highs on the football field, Dunnellon would appear to have mastered the winning formula. But first-year head coach Tommy Sutton knows every team is different, even if there’s a continuity in the approach and results. “Developing leadership is always the No. 1 thing...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

LOOKING BACK

The Chiefland City Commission discussed a contract extension with Waste Pro at is Aug.23, 2021 meeting, which would give the waste service provider three more years with the city. County COVID cases rise; positivity rate nears 30%. Shawn Yorks, Staff writer. In the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis opening Monoclonal...
CHIEFLAND, FL
floridasportsman.com

Savage Axis II 243 Lake County

For sale is a Savage Axis in 243. This has the Accutrigger and is unfired. I’m asking $375.00. Willing to meet in the greater CFL area to make the sale. Trying to downsize and thin the herd.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Lecanto, FL
Lecanto, FL
Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

A long time coming

TRENTON — Cheri Langford walked up the stairs and onto the stage as she took her place in front of the podium that was facing out into the audience. As the Trenton Middle High School principal began to speak, a few tears fell. "I'm a little emotional because it's...
TRENTON, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida

FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daystar continues tradition of service

Annmarie Anzalone Briercheck loves her job and has been the executive director of the Daystar Life Center of Citrus County in Crystal River for a little over one year now. She replaced Anthony D. Kopka when he retired. “Anthony is a good mentor and he still volunteers at times here...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Awakening#Seven Rivers Christian
Citrus County Chronicle

Local agricultural leader graduates from UF/IFAS Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources

GAINESVILLE — Marshal Sewell, a Levy County resident and U.S. strategic accounts and partnerships manager for Bayer Crop Science, recently graduated from Class XI of the prestigious UF/IFAS Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources (WLIANR) on July 28, capping a multi-year program of learning. Graduation marks the...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hundreds come together for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim

CEDAR KEY — A number of people took to the water on Saturday for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim. Clambassador Michael Presley Bobbitt was the organizer behind the event, which was put on to help raise money for Cedar Key School's playground project. Bobbitt said in an email that 108 people took part in the swim, with 97 finishing the "full swim." Additionally, another 11 did not complete the entire swim and ended up climbing onto a safety boat.
CEDAR KEY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ten food trucks heading to Lake Lillian Park for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest

Ten food trucks will be making the trip to Lake Lillian Park for this month’s installment of the Friday Foodie Fest. On Friday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the following food trucks will be awaiting hungry customers at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview): Fat Tiki, K&S 7Spice, Kona Ice Ocala, Curbside Cuisine, The Smoked Biscuit Company, Backstage Grill and Concessions, Aunt tt’s Sweet Treats, On a Roll, The Cream Queen, LLC, and Ginger Sister Pie Co.
BELLEVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
villages-news.com

John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid

Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Unofficial Primary Election results for Levy County

Below are the unofficial results from the Primary Election for local races in Levy County. Desiree Jerrels Mills (REP), 5,521 total votes, 60.63%. Charlene Watson Calvillo (REP), 1,001 total votes, 10.96%. Billy Hinote (REP), 2,796 total votes, 30.60%. Tim Hodge (REP), 4,229 total votes, 46.28%. Laura E. Mott (REP), 1,111...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”

There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Churches in The Villages not so welcoming

I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times. Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk

A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk. Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy