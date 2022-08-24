ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

montanarightnow.com

Roundup works to represent community through football

Roundup High School had a tough season last year after another major transition in their coaching staff. But this year, after a year of experience under their new head coach, Tom Cliff, they're excited to get back on the field and give their community something to be proud of.
ROUNDUP, MT
97.1 KISS FM

A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting

A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Should Yellowstone County Taxpayers Continue to Help Fund Recreational Opportunities?

Did you folks know that Metra has never made a profit since its conception?. We had John Ostlund, Yellowstone County commissioner, and MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge on air this morning to discuss the private management of Metra and its facilities and in that discussion learned that 2022 was the best year ever since it was built. For fiscal 2022, looks like a deficit of $800,000-$900,000.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Park City Panthers pack their hard hat, and get to work

PARK CITY- In 2014, George Boiardi, a lacrosse player at Cornell University, was stuck in the chest by a ball, and passed away on the field in the tragic playing accident. That moment has inspired and driven the Cornell program ever since, and they created 'The Hard Hat.' They would bring the hard hat to practice, to games with a light on it, reminding their players and staff to be a hard worker, be the light, and be a great teammate.
PARK CITY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hardin uses last year's historic win to build program

Last year, the Hardin Bulldogs won their first game in the past couple of years. This year, with a new head coach, they're hoping to build on that previous success. "We got our first win last year in almost three years so, yeah, it is exciting, and we're just trying to build on that," head coach Tyler Carleton said. "We're really trying to build a culture and build a program from the ground up and get excitement, get young kids out so that we can have our numbers, but getting that first win? It's a starting point but that's not our ultimate goal, we definitely want to do more than that. But that definitely got us a spark, got some more boys out, and we're just trying to build on that each year."
HARDIN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings

The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
montanarightnow.com

House, fence catch on fire in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Gabel continues to irrigate; son shows first lamb at fair

HUNTLEY, Mont. – There is just something special about seeing things through the eyes of a child. It brings back memories and elicits emotions. During the second week of August, Greg Gabel got to participate in the Montana Fair for the first time as a parent. He sat on the outside of the ring and watched as his young son, Trent, showed a lamb for the first time. Greg admits, it brought back memories.
HUNTLEY, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style

Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
BILLINGS, MT

