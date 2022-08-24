A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Heritage Healthcare in Hammond, LA. He was born November 4, 1947, in Kentwood, LA and was 74 years of age. He is survived by his 2 sons, Darrell Castella and Michael Castella; grandchildren, Brooke Castella, Christian Bankston and husband, Brent, D. J. Castella and wife, Jessie, and Khloe Castella; great-grandchildren, Henry, Scarlett, and Lola Bankston, Aiden and Liam Castella; 2 brothers, Nick Castello and wife, Fay, and Robert Castello and wife, Renee; sister, Renee Castella Barber; and former wife, Anna Castella. Preceded in death by his wife, Paula Bradley; parents, Willie Castello, Sr. and Georgia Mae Castello; great-grandson, Elijah Castella. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends that helped out during his last days. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 9:00AM until 11:30AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 12:00Noon on Friday, August 26, 2022. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO