Lakers Rumors: Veteran NBA Insider Links Free Agent Dennis Schroder to LA

By Eric Eulau
 2 days ago

Marc Stein reports that the Lakers have serious interest in a reunion with point guard Dennis Schroder.

The Lakers roster, barring a Russell Westbrook trade, is essentially locked in for the coming season. After signing five free agents, picking up the team options of Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves, and Wenyen Gabriel, drafting Max Christie, and inking Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider to two-way contracts, the pattern is full. But that doesn't mean the Lakers aren't still considering bringing back Dennis Schroder.

On Tuesday, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that the Lakers are strongly considering bringing Schroder back into the fold.

"Re-signing free agent guard Dennis Schröder is a 'legit consideration' for the Lakers, league sources say, depending on how the rest of their roster develops. After one season as a Laker, Schröder played for Boston and Houston in 2021-22."

Schroder spent the 2020-2021 season in Los Angeles. The point guard averaged 15.4 points per game and 5.8 assists per game. He wasn't an efficient shooter (43.7% from the field & 33.5% from three), but was a key cog for a Lakers team that held the number one seed before Anthony Davis got injured.

The Lakers got ousted by the Suns in the first round, with Schorder shooting just 40% from the field in the 4-2 series defeat.

Although he's not a marksman, having a veteran guard that can initiate the offensive could prove to be beneficial for the Lakers. Especially if Russell Westbrook gets shipped elsewhere.

Schorder famously declined a four-year, $84M extension from the Lakers, and after earning a meager $5.9M last year, the free agent could be looking to improve his standing in the league with another run with LA.

IN THIS ARTICLE
AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

