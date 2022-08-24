Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
capitolhillseattle.com
Reported wall fire damages Federal Ave E home near Volunteer Park
A suspected electrical fire in a wall damaged a 1909-build house on the edge of Volunteer Park Wednesday night but Seattle Fire was able to bring the blaze under control before more significant damage could occur. Seattle Fire responded to the 1200-block Federal Ave E blaze around 7:30 PM to...
'It changed my life': Monroe resident thankful for firefighter who fixed up her house
MONROE, Wash. — “Grandma Elsie” can’t stop bragging about the firefighter who changed her life. She’s in her 90’s and said a dramatic life twist came after accidentally setting off her Life Alert pendant. She wears it in case of emergency and one press will alert and dispatch help.
‘Suspicious’ 2-alarm fire ‘heavily damages’ Lynnwood transitional housing complex
A fire at Trinity Place Apartments on 46th Ave W in Lynnwood displaced 14 residents in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson with South Snohomish County Fire. Trinity Place Apartments “help[s] reunite families facing homelessness and build housing stability,” according to a description of the apartment’s...
q13fox.com
Lynnwood apartment fire being investigated for arson
Investigators now believe arson could be the cause of a fast-moving fire at a Lynnwood apartment complex on Tuesday. The first left more than a dozen people displaced.
Chronicle
Thurston County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Crash That Blocked I-5 Lanes for Over 13 Hours
The semi-truck driver who was killed in a collision with a support pillar for the 113th Avenue overpass on southbound Interstate 5 near Maytown on Monday has been identified as Michael Erickson, 61, of Seattle. Erickson’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office confirmed...
Bellevue police seeking person wanted for assaulting 62-year-old man with metal tool
Bellevue police are asking the public for help in identifying a person accused of attacking a 62-year-old man with a metal tool on Thursday. The attack happened just before 1 p.m. near 120th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 1st Street in Bellevue. A video of the incident shows a 62-year-old Bellevue...
Traffic stop, crash led up to trooper shooting man in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper in Federal Way on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at 7:53 p.m. near South 348th Street and Enchanted Parkway South, near Costco. As a trooper was trying to pull...
Man fatally shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila
Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
KOMO News
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
New bodycam footage shows moments after Pierce County Council candidate shot man in Tacoma
Tacoma police have released bodycam footage of the moments after Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris shot a man in Tacoma in May. Harris said he had gone to an encampment in Tacoma to recover stolen property. Harris and others called police about the property, and officers came out to...
Edmonds police searching for missing 11-year-old boy with autism
EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who is autistic. Police said Isaac, who lives in the area of 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, has been missing for several hours. Isaac is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and has light brown hair...
Deputy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The officials stated that a King County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed head-on. The crash happened on State Route 2 east of Monroe. According to the officials, the driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers reported that...
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
nbcrightnow.com
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
State trooper shoots 34-year-old man in Federal Way after traffic-stop altercation
A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper shot a 34-year-old man Wednesday evening near a Federal Way Costco Wholesale, sending the man to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition. The shooting resulted from an “altercation” after a traffic stop in the 34800 block of Enchanted Parkway S, according to Meeghan Black,...
