Lynnwood, WA

capitolhillseattle.com

Reported wall fire damages Federal Ave E home near Volunteer Park

A suspected electrical fire in a wall damaged a 1909-build house on the edge of Volunteer Park Wednesday night but Seattle Fire was able to bring the blaze under control before more significant damage could occur. Seattle Fire responded to the 1200-block Federal Ave E blaze around 7:30 PM to...
SEATTLE, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
TACOMA, WA
Key News Network

1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
TUKWILA, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter

The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
AUBURN, WA
myeverettnews.com

Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA

