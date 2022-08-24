Raschein defeats Peixoto for BOCC District 5 seat

In the only Monroe County Commission seat with a sitting official meeting a challenger, former four-term District 120 Florida House representative Holly Merrill Raschein defeated longtime Key Largo resident and general laborer Jose Peixoto on Tuesday to retain the District 5 seat.

Raschein received 79.07%, or 13,230 votes, to Peixoto’s 20.93% (3,503 votes) during the Republican primary.

With no Democratic candidates filing for the office, Raschein will now retain the seat to which she was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the death of Mike Forster in September 2021 due to COVID-19 complications.

With her victory, the Anchorage, Alaska native and Florida State University graduate who served as the District 120 state representative from 2012-2020 will serve out the remainder of Forster's 2020-2024 term.

“While unanticipated, the opportunity to serve our community again is fantastic," Raschein said. "I believe that I ran a very successful and clean campaign. It was wonderful to get out in the community again and hear from our residents, and my constituents, their needs.

"It has been a learning experience for me, having served at a different level of government in the past, and now locally. ... There’s a lot going on at the local level, and I’m ready to serve and very, very honored by tonight’s turnout.

"Running a campaign is an exciting endeavor, and representing the community is one of the proudest moments in my life. It was very unexpected, but we hit the ground running. We’ve had an adventure on the BOCC in the past couple of months and years, and we have the best interests of the Keys’ people at heart."

Peixoto, a Brazilian immigrant who has lived in Key Largo for more than 30 years, expressed gratitude to the community for its support while also sending a congratulatory message to his opponent.

“I would like to congratulate Ms. Raschein. This is the desire of the people of Monroe County, and I want to wish her the very best. I hope she does excellent things for the community. I am so happy to participate in a public forum where I can share my ideas. God bless the voters of Monroe County. It was my pleasure,” Peixoto said.

Both agreed that the only race on the Monroe County Commission featuring two candidates was a good thing for democratic elections, with Peixoto adding that candidates running unopposed is not healthy.