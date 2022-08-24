ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Raschein defeats Peixoto for BOCC District 5 seat

By BY LEE WARDLAW Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEqJh_0hSjQsBV00

In the only Monroe County Commission seat with a sitting official meeting a challenger, former four-term District 120 Florida House representative Holly Merrill Raschein defeated longtime Key Largo resident and general laborer Jose Peixoto on Tuesday to retain the District 5 seat.

Raschein received 79.07%, or 13,230 votes, to Peixoto’s 20.93% (3,503 votes) during the Republican primary.

With no Democratic candidates filing for the office, Raschein will now retain the seat to which she was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the death of Mike Forster in September 2021 due to COVID-19 complications.

With her victory, the Anchorage, Alaska native and Florida State University graduate who served as the District 120 state representative from 2012-2020 will serve out the remainder of Forster's 2020-2024 term.

“While unanticipated, the opportunity to serve our community again is fantastic," Raschein said. "I believe that I ran a very successful and clean campaign. It was wonderful to get out in the community again and hear from our residents, and my constituents, their needs.

"It has been a learning experience for me, having served at a different level of government in the past, and now locally. ... There’s a lot going on at the local level, and I’m ready to serve and very, very honored by tonight’s turnout.

"Running a campaign is an exciting endeavor, and representing the community is one of the proudest moments in my life. It was very unexpected, but we hit the ground running. We’ve had an adventure on the BOCC in the past couple of months and years, and we have the best interests of the Keys’ people at heart."

Peixoto, a Brazilian immigrant who has lived in Key Largo for more than 30 years, expressed gratitude to the community for its support while also sending a congratulatory message to his opponent.

“I would like to congratulate Ms. Raschein. This is the desire of the people of Monroe County, and I want to wish her the very best. I hope she does excellent things for the community. I am so happy to participate in a public forum where I can share my ideas. God bless the voters of Monroe County. It was my pleasure,” Peixoto said.

Both agreed that the only race on the Monroe County Commission featuring two candidates was a good thing for democratic elections, with Peixoto adding that candidates running unopposed is not healthy.

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Largo, FL
Government
Monroe County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
State
Alaska State
City
Key Largo, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Property and business owners in Miami-Dade benefiting from new permit assistance program

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new program is already helping property owners in Miami-Dade County avoid construction project pitfalls. The Homeowner and Small Business Permitting Assistance program is completely free for county residents. Miami-Dade officials said the program was launched to help get property owners and their projects to the finish line, problem-free.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Photos Show Proud Boy Working at Miami Polling Station

An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Homeless Mother of 6

After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic Elections#Florida State University#Alaska Native#District 5#Bocc#Monroe County Commission#District 120#Florida House#Republican
thenextmiami.com

Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced

Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"

MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat.   "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago.  "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
HOMESTEAD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
coinfomania.com

U.S. DOJ Arrests Three Miami Men Over $4 Million Crypto Scam

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has arrested three Miami men who were allegedly involved in a scheme to steal millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies from an undisclosed crypto exchange and other banks in America. Three Men Defrauded Banks, Crypto Exchange. According to the DOJ announcement, the defendants Esteban...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Student Airlifted to Hospital After Incident Near Miami Palmetto Senior High School

A student was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning as video circulating online showed her falling or jumping from the third floor of a Miami-Dade County high school. Chopper footage showed the teenager being placed in a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter near Miami Palmetto Senior High School, located off Southwest 120th Street. The student, who was not identified, was airlifted to a nearby trauma center with traumatic injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy