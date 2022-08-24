ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

2d ago

Take the bivalent booster and the FDA and shove them where the sun don't shine.

Please go away
2d ago

Another three letter agency pushing what nobody ( in their right mind) wants.....

Lythouslover
1d ago

Please, give it up already! Another scare tactic just before elections! You people are so transparent.

Related
WebMD

New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now

Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
SCIENCE
CNET

Most COVID-19 Test Boxes Are Wrong: How to Find Your Tests' Real Expiration Dates

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You might need more COVID-19 tests now than ever before -- due to the shifty Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the US Food and Drug Administration now recommends three rapid antigen tests, each 48 hours apart, for people who've been exposed to COVID-19 but don't yet have symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
PET SERVICES
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

NBC News

