A majority of survey responses say the county should regulate short-term rentals based on perceived negative impacts

Summit Daily News
Hundreds of public comments were submitted in the week before Breckenridge passed its short-term rental regulations
As the town of Breckenridge attempts to tackle the growing number of short-term and vacation rentals in town, some are still skeptical about its efficacy and worry it could cause negative effects in the process. Abbey Browne, association operations manager of Wood Woods Property Management and a member of the...
Summit Daily News
Three Summit County officials leave positions; new faces take a seat at the table
In the next two weeks, three Summit County officials will have left their positions. Aug. 25 is Nicole Valentine’s last day as Summit County’s director of communications, and Sept. 1 is the last day for Summit County Manager Scott Vargo and Sarah Vaine, the county’s assistant manager.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The realtor is right, short-term rentals are businesses and should be taxed as such
In an interview that was included in Saturday’s Summit Daily News, realtor Sara Gambino stated, “An investment property is essentially a business, because you’re generating income off of using your investment.” “They’ve been looking at the angles of short-term rentals for years,” Gambino said, “and it is essentially a business, but then it’s not treated like a business.”
Tourist haven Grand Lake asks state to intervene in federal water quality stalemate
Fourteen years after Colorado adopted standards to restore Grand Lake, the state’s largest natural water body once known for its astonishing clarity and high water quality continues to deteriorate. Frustrated and worried about the future, Grand Lake locals are asking the state to intervene to break through a log...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Short-term rentals, long-term problems
As the winter tourist season fast approaches and municipal ordinances move toward first and second readings, proposed short-term rental regulations are, once again, a highly contested public debate. There is no question Summit County’s economy is heavily dependent upon visitors to support its resorts and to sustain its many lodging and hospitality businesses. So figuring out how to balance the demand for short-term vacation rentals with the overall cost of real estate and permanent housing availability are important public policy questions.
Summit Daily News
Ballot measure for 2% short-term lodging excise tax in unincorporated Summit County to be included in Nov. 8 election
The Summit Board of County Commissioners approved a ballot measure that would seek to bring a 2% short-term lodging excise tax to unincorporated Summit County. Unincorporated Summit County includes areas within the county that are not within official town limits. The tax would put 2% on the rental fee, price,...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge short-term rental regulations are officially put into place
Breckenridge Town Council unanimously approved short-term rental regulations on second reading Tuesday, officially bringing tourism overlay zones to residential areas across town. At its last meeting, the council unanimously approved the ordinance’s first reading after about two hours of public comment. This week, several more people spoke to the council...
Summit Daily News
Vail Town Council eyes ways to fund purchase of Vail Resorts’ workforce housing property if bid for condemnation succeeds
If Vail acquires Vail Resorts’ East Vail workforce housing parcel, formerly known as Booth Heights, where will the money come from?. The Vail Town Council held an Aug. 16 work session to talk about the 2023 budget. There was talk about forecasts — including slight declines this year in the lift and lodging taxes as well as the town’s real estate transfer tax.
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Drew Petersen conquers goal of completing Leadville 100 amid mental health journey
It is no secret that Summit County — and many other mountain town communities — are suffering from an epidemic of mental health struggles. For the Summit County community, whicht experiences a suicide rate higher than the national average, it is easy to feel isolated, lost and perplexed when the gloomy winters roll into the area.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council considers recommendation to cap short-term rentals at 22%
Following an extensive survey of real estate professionals, business owners and property managers, Frisco town staff recommended a 22% short-term rental cap, meaning 792 units of the town’s 3,600 residential units. Frisco Town Council members voiced support, albeit mixed, for the cap, and town staff plans to return to...
realvail.com
Bennet, O’Dea cross campaign paths, offer very different views on Colorado River water, climate crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
coloradosun.com
Denver real estate developer and former Republican candidate for state treasurer charged with security fraud
Brian Watson, a Denver developer and former Republican candidate for Colorado treasurer, is facing charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that he lied about his level of investment to 350 investors before collecting $49.5 million for 10 real estate projects, court documents show. The “false and misleading” statements Watson...
How a possible mistake led to a historic name change
Silverthorn was originally spelled without the 'e' at the end. The Colorado Department of Transportation officially says a spelling error on the temporary sign led to the change, but what really happened is anyone's guess.Silverthorne town manager Ryan Hyland is taking the mistake and running with it, saying it is clearly in honor of the town's founder, Judge Marshal Silverthorn. This photo was dredged from a trip to the local library from CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson after online searches proved semi-fruitless for photos of the Colorado legend."It works!" Hyland said. "It might not also have fit on the sign, but...
Colorado Daily
Restaurants participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining program likely to experience temporary liquor license lapse
With the official start of Boulder’s new outdoor dining program approaching, some members of the City Council are concerned about the program’s progress and the potential impact of any delays. The pilot program, approved by the Council in June, offers expanded outdoor options for local businesses and serves...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts plans to limit day passes to curb crowding, but some patrons suggest the company needs to go further
Along with Monday’s announcement of opening dates for its Breckenridge and Keystone properties, Vail Resorts said it will limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Keystone Resort announced a “mid-October” opening day, meaning the ski season could be less than 60 days away, and Breckenridge and Vail ski resorts both are set to open Nov. 11.
Summit Daily News
Sol Center hopes to break ground in Breckenridge in one month
Building Hope and the Family and Intercultural Center are nearing construction of their community-oriented Sol Center in Breckenridge. The planned food market, thrift store and office space aims to bring together both nonprofits in one location. The two organizations were once closely knit: from 2017 to 2019 Building Hope was...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance
Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development
Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
Summit Daily News
Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass. On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days...
