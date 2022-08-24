ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

A majority of survey responses say the county should regulate short-term rentals based on perceived negative impacts

By Eili Wright
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The realtor is right, short-term rentals are businesses and should be taxed as such

In an interview that was included in Saturday’s Summit Daily News, realtor Sara Gambino stated, “An investment property is essentially a business, because you’re generating income off of using your investment.” “They’ve been looking at the angles of short-term rentals for years,” Gambino said, “and it is essentially a business, but then it’s not treated like a business.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
Summit County, CO
Society
Summit County, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: Short-term rentals, long-term problems

As the winter tourist season fast approaches and municipal ordinances move toward first and second readings, proposed short-term rental regulations are, once again, a highly contested public debate. There is no question Summit County’s economy is heavily dependent upon visitors to support its resorts and to sustain its many lodging and hospitality businesses. So figuring out how to balance the demand for short-term vacation rentals with the overall cost of real estate and permanent housing availability are important public policy questions.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge short-term rental regulations are officially put into place

Breckenridge Town Council unanimously approved short-term rental regulations on second reading Tuesday, officially bringing tourism overlay zones to residential areas across town. At its last meeting, the council unanimously approved the ordinance’s first reading after about two hours of public comment. This week, several more people spoke to the council...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Town Council eyes ways to fund purchase of Vail Resorts’ workforce housing property if bid for condemnation succeeds

If Vail acquires Vail Resorts’ East Vail workforce housing parcel, formerly known as Booth Heights, where will the money come from?. The Vail Town Council held an Aug. 16 work session to talk about the 2023 budget. There was talk about forecasts — including slight declines this year in the lift and lodging taxes as well as the town’s real estate transfer tax.
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Prices#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#County Government#Economy#Short Term Rental
Summit Daily News

Frisco Town Council considers recommendation to cap short-term rentals at 22%

Following an extensive survey of real estate professionals, business owners and property managers, Frisco town staff recommended a 22% short-term rental cap, meaning 792 units of the town’s 3,600 residential units. Frisco Town Council members voiced support, albeit mixed, for the cap, and town staff plans to return to...
FRISCO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
CBS Denver

How a possible mistake led to a historic name change

Silverthorn was originally spelled without the 'e' at the end. The Colorado Department of Transportation officially says a spelling error on the temporary sign led to the change, but what really happened is anyone's guess.Silverthorne town manager Ryan Hyland is taking the mistake and running with it, saying it is clearly in honor of the town's founder, Judge Marshal Silverthorn. This photo was dredged from a trip to the local library from CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson after online searches proved semi-fruitless for photos of the Colorado legend."It works!" Hyland said. "It might not also have fit on the sign, but...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Resorts plans to limit day passes to curb crowding, but some patrons suggest the company needs to go further

Along with Monday’s announcement of opening dates for its Breckenridge and Keystone properties, Vail Resorts said it will limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Keystone Resort announced a “mid-October” opening day, meaning the ski season could be less than 60 days away, and Breckenridge and Vail ski resorts both are set to open Nov. 11.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Sol Center hopes to break ground in Breckenridge in one month

Building Hope and the Family and Intercultural Center are nearing construction of their community-oriented Sol Center in Breckenridge. The planned food market, thrift store and office space aims to bring together both nonprofits in one location. The two organizations were once closely knit: from 2017 to 2019 Building Hope was...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance

Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development

Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
SUPERIOR, CO
Summit Daily News

Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass. On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy