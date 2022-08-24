ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 167

Deborah Martin
2d ago

RULES FOR THEE NOT YOU AND ME!! Drunk Driving is bad enough but slamming into someone is a felony. UNFORTUNATELY the person he hit was a non English speaking Mexican who may or may not be a ILLEGAL, point being Papa Paul should be doing jail time just like any one of us!!

Reply(5)
85
Judy Oram
2d ago

so drunk driving is ok now but is the consequences the same if a drunk driver kills someone or just 5 days in jail but only actually there 5 hours? just wondering

Reply
41
Kat
1d ago

Well this is no surprise of course. There are certain individuals who do not have to live by the same rules as the rest of us and those are politicians, celebrities, and athletes. Happens every day.

Reply
23
Related
The List

The Latest Development In Paul Pelosi's DUI Drama Has Twitter In A Tizzy

There's a lot we don't know about Nancy Pelosi, but it's easy to imagine how she felt when she learned her husband was in a humiliating drunk-driving incident. On May 28, Paul Pelosi was driving back to the family's California vacation home from a party when he crashed into another driver. Per Fox News, Paul reportedly showed signs of intoxication when police arrived. The Speaker of the House was on the East Coast at the time, The New York Times noted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Graham Colton
Fox News

Jesse Watters: If Fauci does not comply with every subpoena he's slapped with, we should shackle him

Jesse Watters and the co-hosts of "The Five" Dr. Fauci's COVID legacy as Watters wondered why journalists are not treating him like a "dangerous quack." JESSE WATTERS: Why aren't the journalists treating this guy like a dangerous quack? We have all the evidence that the lockdowns destroyed small businesses, a generation of children, didn't save lives. I mean, he was letting people across the border in droves unvaxxed, but he was like, No, don't fly in from Canada. What is this guy doing? He has destroyed this country. You don't do that and then get to ride off into the sunset. Only defense secretaries can do that. Right now, this guy has come out. The day he announced he was retiring and went on the most liberal network in the country and did an interview with the most liberal host in the country and praised the president who COVID elected and says, I'm not really sure why people think I'm political. This is exactly why people think you're political. He needs to comply with every subpoena they slap him with. And if he doesn't, we should shackle him. And maybe we should raid this house and look for collusion with China, because those are the new rules, apparently. We're just playing by them. He says that he was just trying to save lives. Now, how many people in world history have just tried to save lives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#House#Dui
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld on Mar-a-Lago raid fallout: Trump is like a black hole that swallows negative energy

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld explained on "The Five" Monday why former President Donald Trump is still popular with the American people after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. GREG GUTFELD: No matter how you feel about Trump, and Bill Maher can’t stand him, he’s a larger-than-life figure. And you create more folklore status the more you target him. He understands that, and he’s like a black hole that swallows all the negative energy, and the angrier you get, the better it works. How stupid was this? It’s like found money for him, this raid. He doesn’t have to do anything. He can pull back and let this play out. He already looks like he was the victim here. Meanwhile, of course, trying to find stuff about him, but it’s already falling apart, I think.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
POLITICO

Republicans are already casting doubt on the Justice Department's move to unseal portions of the search warrant that allowed for the Trump estate FBI search.

Others are continuing threats to investigate the Garland and the DOJ if Republicans retake the House. More Republicans are piling on accusations of the search being a "politically-motivated witch hunt." Take a look at the ad, posted online Thursday morning:. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

781K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy