Jesse Watters and the co-hosts of "The Five" Dr. Fauci's COVID legacy as Watters wondered why journalists are not treating him like a "dangerous quack." JESSE WATTERS: Why aren't the journalists treating this guy like a dangerous quack? We have all the evidence that the lockdowns destroyed small businesses, a generation of children, didn't save lives. I mean, he was letting people across the border in droves unvaxxed, but he was like, No, don't fly in from Canada. What is this guy doing? He has destroyed this country. You don't do that and then get to ride off into the sunset. Only defense secretaries can do that. Right now, this guy has come out. The day he announced he was retiring and went on the most liberal network in the country and did an interview with the most liberal host in the country and praised the president who COVID elected and says, I'm not really sure why people think I'm political. This is exactly why people think you're political. He needs to comply with every subpoena they slap him with. And if he doesn't, we should shackle him. And maybe we should raid this house and look for collusion with China, because those are the new rules, apparently. We're just playing by them. He says that he was just trying to save lives. Now, how many people in world history have just tried to save lives?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO