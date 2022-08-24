ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nolq2_0hSjQbQO00

STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export.

Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries.

“The market case and the need to scale up was coming and wasn't quite here yet. Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has meant that everything gets accelerated," Trudeau said.

Scholz said Canada is Germany’s partner of choice as the country moves away from relying on Russia to supply energy.

“Our need might be even higher under the new circumstances,” Scholz said.

Natural gas prices have surged as Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas flows to a dozen European Union countries, fueling inflation and raising the risk that Europe could plunge into recession. Germans have been urged to cut gas use now so the country will have enough for the winter ahead.

The Canadian government earlier Tuesday signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles. The agreements include Canadian cobalt, graphite, nickel and lithium.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Germany launches the world's first hydrogen-powered trains

Germany launched the world's first eco-friendly rail line consisting of 14 hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday. These will replace 15 diesel trains in the state of Lower Saxony, reports The Associated Press. According to a press release, the state subsidiary LVNG had been looking for an alternative plan to replace diesel...
TRAFFIC
protocol.com

China's supply chain is melting in extreme heat. Whose will be next?

Searing temperatures have turned China into a furnace this summer, with a profound impact on the world’s industrial powerhouse that could be a preview of how other climate crisis-fueled changes will affect factories around the world. Rivers have dried up and with them, hydropower supplies, right at a time...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

BEIJING (AP) — One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies. Rare earths are a group of minerals used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, robots and other machinery. China currently dominates global production, processing about 85% of the world’s rare earths, but skyrocketing demand is pushing companies to look for other sources. Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials, the rare earths processor, said Monday it plans to develop the Sarfartoq deposit in southwest Greenland and will send the ore to its facility in Estonia in Eastern Europe. It’s one of only two plants outside China that processes rare earths to a high degree. Neo aims to have the mine running in two to three years. It will be the company’s first major mining project. CEO Constantine Karayannopoulos said that by opening the mine, he hopes to shield the company from volatile rare earth prices, which have shot up in recent years due to supply disruptions and strong demand.
METAL MINING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Hydrogen#Linus Business#Business Industry#Business Economics#Canadian#Russian#European Union#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
TheConversationAU

Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies – but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia

Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King yesterday handed Australia’s fossil fuel industry two significant wins. The minister announced oil and gas exploration will be allowed at ten new Australian ocean sites – comprising almost 47,000 square kilometres. And she approved two new offshore greenhouse gas storage areas off Western Australia and the Northern Territory, to explore the potential of “carbon capture and storage” (CCS) technology. The minister said the new oil and gas permits will bolster energy security in Australia and beyond, and ultimately aid the transition to renewables. King also said controversial carbon-capture and storage was necessary to meet Australia’s net-zero emissions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Eni Strikes Another Significant Gas Discovery Off Cyprus

Italian oil major Eni has announced a "significant" gas discovery off the southwest coast of Cyprus, adding to the tally of new natural gas finds in the Eastern Mediterranean. Eni reports that its Cronos-1 exploration well struck a gas column in a carbonate reservoir with "fair to excellent" properties, including more than 800 feet of net pay and intervals with "excellent" permeability. The initial estimates suggest a total field size of about 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas, with good odds of finding more nearby.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil poised to reap record 2023 soy crop -government agency

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil is set to plant its biggest soybean crop to date, as farmers in the world's largest supplier of the oilseed get ready to sow a larger area starting in September. In its first forecast for the next crop, Brazil's food supply and statistics...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Ukraine nuclear plant back online as inspection prepared

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Moscow's troops came back online on Friday afternoon, the state operator said, after Kyiv claimed it was cut from the national power grid by Russian shelling. The three other power lines linking the complex to the national grid "were earlier damaged during terrorist attacks" by Russian forces, the operator said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy