Highlights From Practice 20 of Packers Training Camp

Here’s what you missed from the final practice of Packers training camp, including the play of the day, player of the day, a huge depth chart note and highlights.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The defense will rest.

The Green Bay Packers’ defense turned in a dominant summer. They dominated Aaron Rodgers. They dominated Jordan Love. They dominated the Saints. They dominated in the trenches. They dominated on the perimeter.

On Tuesday, coach Matt LaFleur said he’d rest most of his starters for Thursday’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The only defensive starter to play in the first two preseason games, rookie linebacker Quay Walker, didn’t take part in the scout-team reps at the end of practice. So, assuming he doesn’t play, Green Bay’s starting 12 (including base and nickel personnel) will begin looking ahead to Week 1 against the Vikings.

Green Bay’s defense, through 20 practices, anyway, has lived up to the hype.

“Us as a defense, we touch the field and we know our standard,” outside linebacker Rashan Gary said on Tuesday. “We know what we need to put on tape. We know the different techniques, different terminologies to use. We all know how things need to be played. Everybody’s having fun and making plays when they come their way. I’m not surprised by anything that we’ve seen.”

This is a group that is feeling its potential greatness. On Monday, Rasul Douglas was talking trash a mile a minute and Rashan Gary was jumping up and down in the face of Aaron Rodgers after “sacking” the quarterback. That kind of bravado has been absent for years.

“Absolutely, but, at the end of the day, this is practice,” Gary said. “We’ve got a big opportunity: regular season, first game against the Vikings. We’re just trying to make sure we’re taking the right steps by getting better (and) we’re on each other about the small things. I feel like this is the standard that we hold for each other and understanding what it means to play defense for the Green Bay Packers.”

Importantly for Gary and everyone else, they know hype isn’t sacks. Words aren’t takeaways. Bravado isn’t three-and-out punts. Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will present an enormous challenge in about two-and-a-half weeks.

At some point, maybe the Rodgers-led offense will be able to carry some of the load. But, for now, it might be up to the defense to lead the way. A unit without a weakness in the starting lineup seems more than up to the task.

“Man, we’ve got talent everywhere. Talent everywhere,” Gary repeated. “Green Bay as an organization, we’re doing great putting pieces on the defense, drafting guys. You see the potential. Like I said, go back to our standard and understanding what it means to be a Green Bay Packer. Past postseasons, we ended how we didn’t want it to end. We’ve got to turn it up on the defense. Defense wins championships. That’s our mind-set.”

Player of the Day Tyler Davis (USA Today Sports Images) Tyler Davis’ drop against San Francisco turned into an interception. Davis’ catch against New Orleans turned into a fumble. Both turnovers resulted in potential 14-point swings. Two enormous miscues notwithstanding, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the coaches like the upside of Davis, a former college quarterback who is relatively new to tight end . And that’s why he’s probably going to make the 53-man roster. Davis had a productive Tuesday. During a third-down drill, he made a nice catch for a big gain. Later, on third-and-goal at the 4, Davis beat Rasul Douglas for a touchdown from Aaron Rodgers. Finally, he beat Tariq Carpenter for a touchdown from Jordan Love. Conversations with Rodgers and fellow tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan helped Davis move on from his mistakes. Still, there’s nothing like production. “Anytime you have a day like that, it’s definitely a beneficial thing to spring you forward. So, I was excited to have today,” Davis said. “You play this game because it’s fun, you know what I mean? Obviously, you never want those bad plays to happen to you, but you know they’re going to come. I just take them with a grain of salt and move on and remember why you play this game, [which] it’s to have fun. I started playing this game when I was 6 years old because it was fun. So, you really just got to get back to that and play like you’re 6 years old out there and have fun.”

Play of the Day Kabion Ento (USA Today Sports Images) Cornerback Kabion Ento joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Ento just completed his fourth training camp, which is four more than his career number of regular-season snaps. Why has Ento been given so many chances? Because of plays like the one he made on Tuesday. Jordan Love tried to hit Samori Toure in the back of the end zone but Ento jumped to the moon to make an incredible interception. Ento’s probably not going to make the 53-man roster. He’s been stuck on the third unit throughout camp. But he’s 6-foot-1 3/8 with a 41 1/2-inch vertical leap. Does that skill-set, and the occasional flashes of brilliance, warrant one more extended look on the practice squad?

Packers Depth Chart Notes Rasul Douglas (USA Today Sports Images) - With Darnell Savage still out with a hamstring injury, the Packers debuted a new secondary. Instead of Adrian Amos and backup Shawn Davis as the No. 1 duo at safety, the Packers rolled with Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes as the cornerbacks and Amos and Rasul Douglas as the safeties. That’s how you get your 11 best defenders on the field. In nickel, it was Keisean Nixon rather than Douglas as the slot cornerback. Obviously, once Savage is healthy, it will be back to Savage and Amos as the safeties, Alexander and Stokes as the corners and Douglas as the nickel. However, with Douglas able to play slot, corner and safety, it could free up a roster spot elsewhere. - The daily outside linebacker rotation continued. This time, Jonathan Garvin was joined by rookie Kingsley Enagbare as the No. 2 pairing. If Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and Garvin are the top three, it’s a free-for-all behind them. On Monday, Enagbare was the last man on the depth chart. - Following the trade of Cole Van Lanen, the No. 2 offensive line was Caleb Jones at left tackle, Zach Tom at left guard, Michal Menet at center, Sean Rhyan at right guard and Rasheed Walker at right tackle. Tom, Rhyan and Walker are rookies; Rhyan and Walker have not had good camps.

Packers Transactions Cole Van Lanen (USA Today Sports Images) The Packers traded offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen , a native of nearby Suamico, to the Jaguars for a seventh-round pick. He ended the offseason as the first-team right tackle but had fallen down the depth chart. Three other transactions got the Packers down to 79 players, one below the NFL limit.

Packers Tuesday Injury Report Kicker Mason Crosby on Tuesday said he’s on track to be on the field for Week 1 at the Vikings. New injuries: CB Rico Gafford (ankle), LT David Bakhtiari (rest/knee), TE Sal Cannella (knee). Returned from injury: TE Marcedes Lewis (rest). Released: WR Danny Davis (ankle), S Vernon Scott (shoulder). Old injuries: S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), DT Akial Byers (ankle). Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee).