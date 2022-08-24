ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

96.1 The Breeze

Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State

There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
CALIFORNIA STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Barton Orchards In Flames After Propane Tank Explodes

One of the Hudson Valley's most popular Fall tourist attractions was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon sending emergency responders from surrounding communities to help control the blaze. A leaking propane truck has reportedly triggered a massive fire at Barton Orchards in Poughquaig. According to online reports, fire departments from around...
BEEKMAN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I-87 Shutdown For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.5 WTBD

Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?

The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?

I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
WILDLIFE
WIBX 950

Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed

Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
ANIMALS
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
ITHACA, NY
KISS 104.1

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
