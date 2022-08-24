Read full article on original website
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
Barton Orchards In Flames After Propane Tank Explodes
One of the Hudson Valley's most popular Fall tourist attractions was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon sending emergency responders from surrounding communities to help control the blaze. A leaking propane truck has reportedly triggered a massive fire at Barton Orchards in Poughquaig. According to online reports, fire departments from around...
I-87 Shutdown For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Troopers in NY Wrap Up Successful ‘Speed Week’ – How Many Got Nabbed?
Members of the New York State Police were out in full force over a 7-day span last week from August 15th-August 21st with a concentrated crackdown on speeders and unsafe drivers. And we appreciate the work the men and women of the NYS Police do each and every day - bravely keeping our neighborhoods and streets safe!
Turtle Jam: New York State Police Officer Escorts Large Turtle to Safety
MEXICO, NY – State Troopers in Mexico, New York protect and serve, even those with...
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York
Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker
It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
2 Cities In New York State In Top 20 Places With Highest Murder Rates
Two cities in New York State have made the top 20 list of places with the most murders this year. 24/7 Wall St. conducted a study of cities in the United States with the highest murder rates. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a...
New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?
I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed
Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
Your Hudson Valley Neighbor Up to No Good? Report Them to the ATF
Normally I subscribe to the "mind my own business" philosophy of life. That means I don't really pay attention to what my neighbors are doing unless they are super loud or doing something that just doesn't seem right. So, when you see your neighbors doing something that just seems 'off'...
New class of Drug Recognition Experts announced
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced the newest class of Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) on Wednesday. DREs are extensively trained to see signs of impairment other than from alcohol. The state now has 390 DREs in service.
Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York
An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
