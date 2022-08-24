Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 26, 1945
After two years as editor and publisher of the Lassen Advocate at Susanville, during which time he made the periodical one of the outstanding weekly newspapers on the west coast, Ted Friend, who left Broadway to become a country editor, has sold the property to Lawrence E Towe of Ann Arbor, Mich.
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Hanging of Lucky Bill – Part One
William B. Thorrington was lucky in many ways and was well suited to the sobriquet ‘Lucky Bill’. He was born in 1815, in Chenango County, New York, the only son of James and Mary Ann Thorrington, who also had two daughters. Thorrington married Maria Loretta Perkins in about...
susanvillestuff.com
Tenth Annual ‘Swing for Cancer’ Fundraiser Set for September 3rd
It’s been nearly a decade since the Northern California Cancer Advocates held their first fundraising golf tournament in 2013, since that time they have raised more than $216,413 and helped 262 Cancer Fighters in Lassen and Plumas counties. Each year through the efforts of their volunteers and community sponsors...
Lassen County News
Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
susanvillestuff.com
LCC Women’s Basketball Holding Fundraiser Car Wash Saturday
The Lassen Community College Women’s Basketball Team will be holding a fundraiser car wash this Saturday, August 27th, in the parking lot at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Get your car looking spiffy clean for a five-dollar donation. Hot dogs will be provided by the team. The car wash...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Record-Courier
Arsonist gets probation in fire equipment theft
A convicted arsonist, who admitted to stealing gear in order to dress up as a firefighter, was ordered Monday to serve 44 days in jail as a condition of probation. Kevin Matthew Critor, 30, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory said he very nearly ordered him to prison. Instead, Gregory fined Critor $5,000.
susanvillestuff.com
Night Motorcycle Race Scheduled for Fort Sage OHV Area
Motorcycle racers will converge on the Bureau of Land Management’s Fort Sage Off Highway Vehicle Recreation Area in Lassen County for a night race from 9:00p.m. to midnight, Saturday, August 27th. Trails in the racecourse beginning and ending at the Raptor Trailhead will be limited to competitors only. The...
susanvillestuff.com
Trails Trust and BLM Welcome Volunteers for Public Lands Day
Volunteers are welcome to help spruce up the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, when the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Land and Trails Trust host a National Public Lands Day cleanup project, Saturday, September 10th, on the trail and at the Susanville Railroad Depot Visitor Center in Susanville. Volunteers...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
KOLO TV Reno
2 Sparks officers placed on administrative leave following shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting from Monday. In a press release, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says they will be taking the lead on that investigation. They say they were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene.
Lassen County News
City administrator makes declaration in CCC case
As the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al makes its way through the legal system, readers following the case have seen more twists and turns than those in some Agatha Christie novel. And now there’s a new wrinkle. Dan Newton,...
susanvillestuff.com
City Requesting Engineering Proposals for Grant-Funded Crossroads Food Storage Project
The City of Susanville is requesting proposals from qualified professional engineering firms to provide assessment, plans, and product specifications sufficient to bid for the installation of a Walk-In Freezer at Crossroads Ministries, in Susanville. The project’s exact location inside the building will be decided at a later point. The freezer...
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen High School News and Information for Students and Parents
Freshman interested in running for a class office please see Ms. Huber or Ms. Sara in the office or one of the ASB teachers to get a class officer application. They are due this Friday, August 26th. Stop by the ASB office and purchase an ASB sticker to get into...
Lassen County News
Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges
The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports one case of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an area that has become saturated with Fentanyl products, drug dealers are competing to get new customers. “Seems like there are some people who are trying to create a brand by having a different color or a multicolor product,” said Lieutenant Brandon Zirkle, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Lassen County News
Surveillance video leads to teen’s arrest
A homeowner’s surveillance video of the theft of bicycle led to the arrest of the alleged thief, who also faces other charges. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, a homeowner on Pearl Circle reported the theft of a bicycle about 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The...
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Police Arrest Suspect Wanted for Three Separate Crimes
A 19-year old man, who was already wanted for two unrelated crimes here in Susanville, was arrested by Susanville Police Officers Friday morning after he allegedly stole a bike from a home on Pearl Circle. Police officers received a call about the stolen bike shortly before 10:00a.m. and when they...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter: Aug. 12-16 – Vehicle accidents claiming deputies’ time
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 12-16, 2022. August 12. 12:04...
WCSD police officer who shot Hug student sues; says district didn't accommodate his PTSD
The school police officer who shot a Hug High student in 2016 has filed a lawsuit two years after being fired by the Washoe County School District. Cory Coombes alleges that the district did not accommodate his medically diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by "the stress and emotion that came from his knowledge of...
