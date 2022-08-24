A week following a nearly 70 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in Grayson County, the number of new cases last week fell almost 20 percent. For the week ending Sunday, the county reported 85 new cases of the virus to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), a 19.8 percent drop from the 106 announced the previous week.

