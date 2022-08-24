Read full article on original website
Boyd Brooks, 75
Boyd Brooks, age 75, of Falls of Rough, KY, passed away Wednesday, (August 24, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on March 16, 1947 in Butler County, KY, the son of the late Bennett and Blanche Baker Brooks. He was a retired over-the-road truck...
Madisonville teacher jailed after showing inappropriate video to students. Second arrest of teacher in Hopkins Co. this week.
A Madisonville North Hopkins High School teacher has been jailed after showing students an allegedly inappropriate video. The Madisonville Police Department on Wednesday morning arrested 39-year-old Brandon W. Poole, of Madisonville, and charged him with 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors. Poole, an English teacher at the...
Infant airlifted, 3 other Grayson Co. residents suffer serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Leitchfield
Four people have suffered serious injuries, including two small children, in a three-vehicle accident in Leitchfield. Thursday evening at approximately 6:40, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Kelsey Overton and Missy Skaggs, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road.
Traffic stop for failure to wear seat belt leads to drug charges for Clarkson woman
A Clarkson woman has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop for failure to wear a seat belt. Wednesday morning at approximately 11:15, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt was on traffic patrol in Clarkson when he spotted a 2001 Chevrolet Prizm whose driver, 56-year-old Kimberly K. Holderman, was not wearing a seat belt.
NTSB releases preliminary report on death of Glendale woman at Bardstown airport earlier this month
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on the death earlier this month of a Hardin County woman at Samuels Field in Bardstown. Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale, was killed on the afternoon of August 7 when she exited a Diamond Aircraft DA-40 while the propeller was still operating.
Contractor hired to straighten Beehive Curve files for bankruptcy, cites up to $100 million in debt
The contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to straighten Beehive Curve has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. With mounting lawsuits and burdened by debt up to $100 million, owed to suppliers in multiple states, Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. filed for bankruptcy on July 1. The company has more than...
GC Retired Teachers’ Association Elects New Officers
Grayson County Retired Teachers’ Association met at the BOE on August 19, 2022. Kentucky AARP representative, Charlotte Whitaker, provided information leading to a lively discussion regarding the many ways people are being scammed and what to do. She provided attendees with reading materials and prizes. Members were updated from...
Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot
A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store
A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
COVID-19 cases fall nearly 20% in Grayson County, positivity rate also down
A week following a nearly 70 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in Grayson County, the number of new cases last week fell almost 20 percent. For the week ending Sunday, the county reported 85 new cases of the virus to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), a 19.8 percent drop from the 106 announced the previous week.
Accused trafficker of deadly fentanyl, persistent felony offender on list of Grayson County’s Most Wanted
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has announced its latest list of Most Wanted suspects. Anyone with knowledge on the location of any of the Most Wanted is asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024 or your local law enforcement agency. Grayson County’s Most Wanted:
