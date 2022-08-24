ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Of Rough, KY

Boyd Brooks, 75

Boyd Brooks, age 75, of Falls of Rough, KY, passed away Wednesday, (August 24, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on March 16, 1947 in Butler County, KY, the son of the late Bennett and Blanche Baker Brooks. He was a retired over-the-road truck...
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
Madisonville teacher jailed after showing inappropriate video to students. Second arrest of teacher in Hopkins Co. this week.

A Madisonville North Hopkins High School teacher has been jailed after showing students an allegedly inappropriate video. The Madisonville Police Department on Wednesday morning arrested 39-year-old Brandon W. Poole, of Madisonville, and charged him with 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors. Poole, an English teacher at the...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Infant airlifted, 3 other Grayson Co. residents suffer serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Leitchfield

Four people have suffered serious injuries, including two small children, in a three-vehicle accident in Leitchfield. Thursday evening at approximately 6:40, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Kelsey Overton and Missy Skaggs, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
GC Retired Teachers’ Association Elects New Officers

Grayson County Retired Teachers’ Association met at the BOE on August 19, 2022. Kentucky AARP representative, Charlotte Whitaker, provided information leading to a lively discussion regarding the many ways people are being scammed and what to do. She provided attendees with reading materials and prizes. Members were updated from...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot

A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
RADCLIFF, KY
Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store

A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
CANEYVILLE, KY

