Read full article on original website
AP_001996.786c7120d1d146e5b59226c4e64c236d.0004
2d ago
Just a handful of should have been abortions, garbage kids probably equally as garbage parents, they won’t learn and half of them will end up with lead injections when they cross the wrong one
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Chula Vista, police looking for suspects
CHULA VISA (CNS) – Police Thursday were looking for two men who allegedly held a man at gunpoint and took his vehicle in a Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday. Chula Vista Police officers responded to a the incident on Park Way, near Broadway and Fourth Avenue, around 10:35 p.m. Both...
SD man killed by police after attacking relatives with machete identified
Wang is the nephew of the two women, the sheriff's department reported as it continued to investigate the incident Wednesday.
chulavistatoday.com
Woman hospitalized in Chula Vista crash
An elderly woman was hospitalized Wednesday after veering off and crashing into a utility box, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers responded to the incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the 300 block of H Street and found the woman unconscious in her vehicle. According to CVPD Sgt, Anthony Molina, officers broke the window to extract the victim from her vehicle and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.
Authorities identify man killed by officers after attack on women, K-9
Officials have identified the man who authorities say beat two women, then attacked a police dog before he was shot and killed by law enforcement this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
Suspect shot, killed by police after lunging at officer: SDSO
A suspect in an attack that left two injured was fatally shot by San Diego police Tuesday after lunging at an officer, authorities said.
San Diego police officer shoots and kills machete attack suspect
According to an SDPD watch commander, a call about a mental health incident came in around 8:11 a.m.
Wrapped body found alongside road
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
police1.com
Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
Video shows burglar steal from Encinitas boutique
A suspected shoplifter was able to get away with thousands of dollars worth of clothes, jewelry and shoes after a boutique in Encinitas was broken into over the weekend, the store owner said.
Man Convicted of Murder for Striking Man With Wrench at Rolando 7-Eleven
A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in the Rolando neighborhood, resulting in the victim’s death five days later, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder. A San Diego jury also found 29-year-old John Cowan Patch guilty of assault with a...
Thief breaks in, goes on shopping spree inside Encinitas boutique
Caught on video: thief breaks in and goes on shopping spree inside Encinitas boutique early Saturday morning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
crimevoice.com
Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
Man arrested after Molotov cocktails found in car in North County
A man suspected of having six Molotov cocktails, a flare and a container of gasoline in his car in Fallbrook was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas with $40K in stolen items
ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables. Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Police Warns of Card Skimming Scam Targeting EBT Card Users
Chula Vista Police said reports of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) thefts are up roughly 600% from last year. Sgt. Tony Molina said the department has fielded 164 calls so far in 2022, compared with 23 in all of 2021. “Once it happens to you, it’s like a surreal moment,” Fernando...
NBC San Diego
Man Accused of Stealing Chancho the Mini-Goldendoodle in Court on Grand Theft Charge
A man accused of stealing a Utah family's dog from an RV campground alongside Mission Bay pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of grand theft. The Grillo family was vacationing in San Diego earlier this month when their mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, was taken from Campland By the Bay. At about 4 a.m. Aug. 2, the family discovered that the pup was missing from his crate, which was located outside of their tent, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Are Still Searching for the Drivers Responsible for Intentionally Running Teen Over
The LAPD South Traffic Division is still sorting through details after a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend left a 17-year-old dead. The teen was struck by two different cars in the middle of the street. Lauren a friend dropped by to pay her respects. Standing in the cluttered stretch of...
Ex-marine sentenced to 15 years to life for North County DUI wrong-way crash
A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fallbrook was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 5