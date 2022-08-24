ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 5

AP_001996.786c7120d1d146e5b59226c4e64c236d.0004
2d ago

Just a handful of should have been abortions, garbage kids probably equally as garbage parents, they won’t learn and half of them will end up with lead injections when they cross the wrong one

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

Woman hospitalized in Chula Vista crash

An elderly woman was hospitalized Wednesday after veering off and crashing into a utility box, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers responded to the incident shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the 300 block of H Street and found the woman unconscious in her vehicle. According to CVPD Sgt, Anthony Molina, officers broke the window to extract the victim from her vehicle and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#South Bay#Theft#Violent Crime#Palm Avenue
police1.com

Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
EL CAJON, CA
crimevoice.com

Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas with $40K in stolen items

ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables. Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Accused of Stealing Chancho the Mini-Goldendoodle in Court on Grand Theft Charge

A man accused of stealing a Utah family's dog from an RV campground alongside Mission Bay pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of grand theft. The Grillo family was vacationing in San Diego earlier this month when their mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, was taken from Campland By the Bay. At about 4 a.m. Aug. 2, the family discovered that the pup was missing from his crate, which was located outside of their tent, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy