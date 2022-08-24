Read full article on original website
deseret.com
The Los Angeles Angels — the Salt Lake Bees’ parent club — could be for sale soon
A Major League Baseball franchise with Utah connections could be for sale soon. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that the organization — read, owner Arte Moreno — has begun evaluating the idea of selling the team. The Angels are the parent club of the Salt Lake...
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
Giants Claim Jonathan Bermudez
The Giants claimed left-hander Jonathan Bermudez off waivers from the Astros. Houston designated Bermudez for assignment this past weekend. The 26-year-old Bermudez is changing organizations for the first time in his career, as he was a 23rd-round draft pick for the Astros back in 2018. He pitched in both 2019 and 2021, in the latter season returning from the 2020 layoff year to post a 3.24 ERA over 111 combined innings with the Astros’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.
Angels owner Arte Moreno has started exploring option of selling the team
Arte Moreno has started exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, the team announced, and has taken on Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors.
Warriors Owner Reacts to Possibility of Buying Angels
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked about buying the Angels from Arte Moreno
CBS Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring potential sale: What it would mean for the Halos and Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday he has begun a formal process to "evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the team." Moreno purchased the Angels from Disney for $180 million in May 2003, a few months after the franchise won its only World Series championship. Here...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Column: Good riddance to Angels owner Arte Moreno and his sombrero of shame
Arte Moreno held so much promise when he bought the Angels in 2003. He leaves the team and the city in ruins.
Yardbarker
8 Series to Circle on Cubs’ 2023 Schedule
On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs announced their 2023 schedule, and let’s just say, it’s wonderful. For the first time in MLB history, each team will play every other club at least once. As part of MLB’s push for a balanced schedule, each team will now play just four series against divisional opponents, two series against the rest of the teams in their league, and one series against each team in their opposite league.
AOL Corp
O.C. Angels fans hope a sale will give their team a chance to win again
Like many die-hard Los Angeles Angels fans, Robert Torres has mixed feelings about the news that owner Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of the team. A new owner could help the Angels, who have gone two decades without a World Series title, by investing money in a deep bench rather than big-name players past their prime.
Scoreboard roundup -- 8/24/22
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:. Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
NBC Sports
Giants claim lefty starter Bermudez, send him to Triple-A
The end of the season is fast approaching, but the Giants are still pushing to add depth to their 40-man roster. They announced Tuesday that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermudez from the Houston Astros and assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento. Bermudez, 26, was designated for assignment last week...
