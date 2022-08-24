ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Claim Jonathan Bermudez

The Giants claimed left-hander Jonathan Bermudez off waivers from the Astros. Houston designated Bermudez for assignment this past weekend. The 26-year-old Bermudez is changing organizations for the first time in his career, as he was a 23rd-round draft pick for the Astros back in 2018. He pitched in both 2019 and 2021, in the latter season returning from the 2020 layoff year to post a 3.24 ERA over 111 combined innings with the Astros’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Jose, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

8 Series to Circle on Cubs’ 2023 Schedule

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs announced their 2023 schedule, and let’s just say, it’s wonderful. For the first time in MLB history, each team will play every other club at least once. As part of MLB’s push for a balanced schedule, each team will now play just four series against divisional opponents, two series against the rest of the teams in their league, and one series against each team in their opposite league.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

O.C. Angels fans hope a sale will give their team a chance to win again

Like many die-hard Los Angeles Angels fans, Robert Torres has mixed feelings about the news that owner Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of the team. A new owner could help the Angels, who have gone two decades without a World Series title, by investing money in a deep bench rather than big-name players past their prime.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Giants claim lefty starter Bermudez, send him to Triple-A

The end of the season is fast approaching, but the Giants are still pushing to add depth to their 40-man roster. They announced Tuesday that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermudez from the Houston Astros and assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento. Bermudez, 26, was designated for assignment last week...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

