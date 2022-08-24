Read full article on original website
Caught on video: Fight in stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs. Steelers matchup; arrest made
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 8/23/2022: Action News Jax has learned that an arrest has been made in a fight that happened Saturday at TIAA Bank Field during a Jaguars preseason game. Video of the fight has gone viral on social media. Nathan Lawrence, 22, was arrested on resisting an...
Longtime NFL Announcer, Beloved Sportscaster Dead At 79
Longtime Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play man Jim Mueller passed away over the weekend. Mueller, who served as the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995, was 79. Jim Donovan, who succeeded him on the air, announced the news of his former colleague's passing during the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dolphins Veteran Out For Season With 'Unfortunate' Injury
Just one week after signing with the team, Miami Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday, effectively ending his season. The veteran corner reportedly injured his groin in Miami's preseason game against the Raiders over the weekend, but coach Mike McDaniel didn't seem to think it was anything too serious.
NFL World Reacts To The Rough Mac Jones News
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense are reportedly struggling during practice on Tuesday afternoon. "Man, this is bad. The most troublesome offensive practice of summer," Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan said. "Jones 7/17 after his 2-minute drill ends in an INT." Naturally, fans are a little concerned with the...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today
Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
Where and how to watch Thursday Night Football in 2022
The 2022 Thursday Night Football schedule is set. Amazon Prime earned exclusive streaming and broadcasting rights with a huge contract.
Mason Crosby Reveals His Likely Status For Week 1
During the 2021 NFL season, Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby had arguably the worst season of his career. The veteran kicker made just over 73-percent of his kicks during the season - the second worst percentage of his career. After a tough season, Crosby underwent knee surgery. Despite that...
Shaquem Griffin, Former Seahawks and Dolphins Linebacker, Announces Retirement from NFL
After four seasons playing in the NFL, linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement. However, he… The post Shaquem Griffin, Former Seahawks and Dolphins Linebacker, Announces Retirement from NFL appeared first on Outsider.
ESPN
Jamey Rootes, Houston Texans' first team president, dies at 56 after 'battle with mental health issues'
Jamey Rootes, who was the Houston Texans' first team president, has died at the age of 56. His wife, Melissa, confirmed the news on Facebook, saying he died "after a battle with mental health issues." Rootes was hired by late Texans owner Bob McNair in 2002, the franchise's first season,...
Ex-Raiders Player Reacts To Jon Gruden's Surprising Decision
Last weekend, UFC president Dana White raised eyebrows when he said that former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden once turned down the opportunity to acquire Tom Brady. White claimed Brady and Rob Gronkowski were set to join the Raiders in 2020 before Gruden nixed the deal. It seems...
Tom Brady Set to Play in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Final Preseason Game on Saturday in Indianapolis
By the time the third preseason game comes around, NFL veterans do not even play.… The post Tom Brady Set to Play in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Final Preseason Game on Saturday in Indianapolis appeared first on Outsider.
thecomeback.com
Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions
As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Player On Wednesday
The Houston Texans have parted ways with a veteran cornerback. According to Dov Kleiman, the team has cut cornerback Fabian Moreau. Moreau's tenure in Houston lasted just under three months. He originally signed with the team at the end of May after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. Moreau...
WATCH: Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald Swings Helmet at Cincinnati Bengals Players During Practice Brawl
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald already wears the crown as the fiercest player… The post WATCH: Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald Swings Helmet at Cincinnati Bengals Players During Practice Brawl appeared first on Outsider.
Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten
Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Chase Young News
The Washington Commanders won't have star defensive end Chase Young at their disposal to start the season. Earlier this summer, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Young would "miss a little bit of time" this season. On Tuesday, the Commanders placed Young on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. As...
4-star Tigers defensive line target commits to Alabama
You can’t win ’em all. LSU has had a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail over the last couple of months, but it lost a battle on Monday when four-star Kansas City defensive lineman Edric Hill announced his commitment to Alabama over Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and the Tigers.
Yardbarker
Houston Texans Trying To Become Second Team To Finish With Winning Record With +30000 Odds Or Worse
The NFL preseason odds have been released, and according to DraftKings.com, the Houston Texans have the longest odds at + 30000 to win Super Bowl LVII. Of the 21 teams with a 500-1 rating before the Super Bowl or worse since 1977, only one—the 1978 Seattle Seahawks—ended up with a winning record. This season also marks the franchise’s first successful season for the Seahawks, according to Oddseeker.com.
Outsider.com
