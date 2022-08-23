Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
wbrc.com
All Aboard
OPELIKA, Ala. (WBRC) - Craig Mangram had a successful business career, first with Diversified Products in Opelika, then in the insurance business. Neither of which had anything to do with trains but, after retirement, that all changed. Now his train tracks run through four buildings in his back yard and the sound of the train’s whistles come from a collection which is Absolutely Alabama.
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
Deputies searching for fake cop who stopped woman along Hwy. 280 in east Alabama
SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber along Hwy 280. in Salem on Wednesday. Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported to investigators the man sped away with her documents when he […]
auburnvillager.com
Auburn Roundup: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office holding fundraiser for EAMC's Spencer Cancer Center
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has launched a t-shirt fundraising campaign to benefit EAMC Foundation’s Spencer Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund. This fund is used to provide wigs, prosthetic bras, and assist with other financial aid needs of patients at Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika.
Officer who arrested Alabama pastor while watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’
Moments after police arrested an Alabama pastor watering his neighbor’s plants, an officer who witnessed Michael Jennings spraying the foliage with a water hose expressed doubt at Jennings’ version of events, according to body cam footage released Tuesday. Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries...
wtvy.com
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembers the life of Jose Prado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembering the life of Jose Prado — a Dothan lineman who recently passed away after a construction accident. Now here at home, a floral arrangement has been placed at the Angel of Hope statue at Westgate Park beside the library.
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
WSFA
Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
WSFA
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football guide: Opelika, Auburn High open region play; Valley meets Lanett
Last week: Lakeside defeated Southern Prep 50-7; Springwood was off. Overview: After three meetings in 11-man football, Springwood enters Southern Prep’s world as the Wildcats enter their first season in eight-man football. Southern Prep has been playing eight-man for years, adding a few linemen to play non-region games against Springwood in 11-man in recent seasons. Now, Springwood is in the AISA’s new eight-man classification, and the Springwood-Southern Prep series will continue in eight-man football.
WTVM
New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
WSFA
I-85 South in Macon County closed after crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has shut down both southbound lanes of I-85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the wreck involving commercial vehicles happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. Troopers urge drivers to seek an...
WTVM
Police searching for suspect in property theft at Target in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a suspect in a theft of property incident that happened on August 9 at a Target, authorities say. According to police, the store’s surveillance video showed the victim leaving a shopping cart with their wallet and other items unattended while using the dressing room at about 2 p.m.
wbrc.com
‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training
ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man was awarded for his heroic actions that saved a man’s life during a bad accident in April 2022. The American Red Cross gave Gary Thomas of Ashland the Red Cross Certificate of Merit. The Certificate of Merit is “the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course and is signed by the President of the United States.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night
All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term. Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.
