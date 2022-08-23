OPELIKA, Ala. (WBRC) - Craig Mangram had a successful business career, first with Diversified Products in Opelika, then in the insurance business. Neither of which had anything to do with trains but, after retirement, that all changed. Now his train tracks run through four buildings in his back yard and the sound of the train’s whistles come from a collection which is Absolutely Alabama.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO