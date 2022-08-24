ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

LkldNow

Canady, Tomkow Elected to Florida House; Polk Judge Race Goes to Runoff; Lee and Cohn Will Face Off for Congress; Franklin Wins

Lakeland voters chose Jennifer Canady over Phillip Walker today for an open seat in the Florida House of Representatives. In a north Polk House race, Josie Tomkow easily won re-election. A five-way race for Polk County judge goes to a Nov. 8 runoff between top vote-getters John Flynn and Ruth Moracen Knight. In one of the two U.S. House races involving Lakeland districts, Republican Laurel Lee will face Democrat Alan Cohn in the November general election for District 15. Rep. Scott Franklin won the District 18 primary and faces token opposition in the general election.
POLK COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race

Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

WATCH: DeSantis Brutally Roasts 'Little Elf' Fauci

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is back at it again with his biting criticisms of the Washington establishment. During an event in Seminole County, Florida, on Wednesday, DeSantis shared a particularly harsh admonishment, even for him, directed squarely at the director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
sltablet.com

2022 Primary Election—Unofficial Results Poste

The Unofficial results of the Lake County 2022 Primary Election have been posted at LakeVotes.gov. The results include Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting and all Election Day precincts. The results do not include provisional ballots, or ballots with signature issues that may be resolved. Voters who need to resolve signature issues, must...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Responding To Those Who Criticized My July 26 Editorial

I received about four or five emails and/or phone calls to our office about my recent editorial, which ran in both the July 26 New Tampa and Aug 9 Wesley Chapel issues. All of these emails and phone calls have claimed that I am anti-Republican (or, at least, a RINO), anti-DeSantis, pro-Democrat and anti-American, but nothing could be further from the truth.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Rodriguez beats Lodato in School Board District 3 race

BROOKSVILLE — Shannon Rodriguez will be the new District 3 School Board member, voters decided on Aug. 23, with a big win over incumbent Jimmy Lodato. Rodriguez got 21,695 votes, for 60.64%, while Lodato received 14,082 votes, for 39.36%. These results are unofficial, with all Hernando County precincts reporting...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary

ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Jacqueline J. Stephenson

Jacqueline J. Stephenson, 92, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born Friday, September 13, 1929 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Glenn and Helena (nee Gardener) Cowan. She moved from Canada to Santa Barbara, California, where she met her...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

John Wesley Bookhultz

Captain John (“Jack”) Wesley Bookhultz, USN, Retired, died July 27, 2022 at his home in The Villages, FL. Born on August 22, 1940, to Lewis and May Bookhultz in Southern Maryland, he graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and attended Oglethorpe University and University of Florida before enlisting in the Navy Flight Program in 1962.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”

There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
OCALA, FL

