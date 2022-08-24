Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
Boomer wants Mets to move in right field wall at Citi Field
Boomer Esiason says the Mets hitters have been getting burned by deep flyouts to right field at home, and wants the wall at Citi Field to be moved in.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Yardbarker
Friedman Knew There Was a 'Real Chance' of Tommy John for Buehler
When the Dodgers announced earlier this month that Walker Buehler's season was over, we knew he would be having surgery on his elbow on August 23. What we didn't know — because even the surgeon didn't know — was exactly what that surgery would look like. We found...
Dodgers Fans React to Walker Buehler Undergoing Second Tommy John of His Career
Prior to first pitch on Tuesday afternoon, Walker Buehler announced on his Instagram page that he underwent Tommy John surgery to reconstruct his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and repair his flexor tendon. World-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on the Dodgers hurler. Buehler is now set to...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Yardbarker
Mets GM Billy Eppler could bring in former Angels RHP Garrett Richards
Billy Eppler could be reaching deep into his bag of old connections. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that veteran righty Garrett Richards could be a possibility for the New York Mets. Richards just cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. Eppler, the first-year...
MLB・
ESPN
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6
DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
