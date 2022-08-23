ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie Republicans choose Fowler to advance to general election for County Commission District 4

By Olivia McKelvey, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

ST. LUCIE COUNTY— Republicans here selected Jamie Fowler to face Democrat Helen Lurry in the Nov. 8 general election for the County Commission District 4 seat.

Fowler, community outreach manager for Tri-County Enterprise, rolled to victory in Tuesday's primary election with 60% of the vote, according to final, unofficial results from the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Martha Hornsby, a substitute teacher, received 40% of the vote.

Republican primary: Fowler, Hornsby face off in St. Lucie County Commission District 4

Recommendations, Election 2022: Treasure Coast Newspapers, TCPalm Editorial Board

Commercial development: St. Lucie County, Port St. Lucie approve temporary tax breaks for FedEx sorting center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJAJe_0hSjM9HD00

Fowler could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

The winner of November's Fowler-Lurry race will cucceede veteran Commissioner Frannie Hutchinson, who has represented District 4 — which covers the central region of the county, including Indian River Estates, Spanish Lakes, St. Lucie West and PGA Golf Club — for more than a decade.

Hutchinson, 66, chose not to seek reelection.

The new District 4 commissioner will get a four-year term, earning $86,517 annually.

Fowler, 40, lives in Port St. Lucie and plans to move to District 4 soon, she said.

If elected, she said, some of her priorities would include lowering the tax rate, adopting term limits for elected officials and protecting local waterways such as the St. Lucie River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNpQG_0hSjM9HD00

Some District 4-specific issues she supports are moving the aging Fort Pierce Utilities Authority wastewater-treatment plant off Hutchinson Island to the Treasure Coast Energy Center near Glades Cut Off Road and construction of a homeless shelter on county-owned land at Edwards Road and Oleander Avenue.

Fowler received more than $48,000 in monetary campaign contributions, about $10,600 less than Hornsby's $58,624, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

The Friends of Dana Trabulsy political action committee; 19th Circuit Court Public Defender Diamond Litty; and Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro were among her donors, according to campaign finance reports.

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: St. Lucie Republicans choose Fowler to advance to general election for County Commission District 4

