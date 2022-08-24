ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bevil Oaks, TX

Port Arthur News

Port Arthur house fire injures 2, leaves family dog dead

Two people were injured and an animal killed Monday morning during a house fire in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue. According to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m., and an inspector in the area was on scene within three minutes. Engine One arrived at 11:09 a.m., at which time the house was engulfed in flames.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation

WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
WOODVILLE, TX
kogt.com

WO Battles Early Morning Fire

Just after midnight on August 22 the West Orange Fire Department was called to the Skeeler property at 2204 FM 1006. Chief David Roberts said the home on the property had been demolished and put into a pile and someone set fire to it since the power had been turned off. Firefighters controlled the blaze while they let it burn out.
WEST ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide

GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
GROVES, TX
kjas.com

Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow

A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Orange Leader

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Jasper County burn ban rescinded on Tuesday

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen on Tuesday rescinded a burn ban for the county which had been in effect for several weeks. This comes one day after Tyler County dropped its burn ban, and also after abundant rainfall began across the region and is expected to continue through the week.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jasper City Council votes to allow sale of alcohol during city events

The Jasper City Council in a special called meeting on Wednesday voted to amend an ordinance in the City Charter which will allow the sale and consumption of alcohol along with the display and sale of controlled substances during city sponsored events. However, before you plan to display or sell any illicit drugs at Christmas in the Park or any other city event, the State of Texas says that’s not going to happen.
JASPER, TX
Orange Leader

AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape

ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.
ORANGE, TX

