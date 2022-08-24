Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur house fire injures 2, leaves family dog dead
Two people were injured and an animal killed Monday morning during a house fire in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue. According to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m., and an inspector in the area was on scene within three minutes. Engine One arrived at 11:09 a.m., at which time the house was engulfed in flames.
KFDM-TV
Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation
WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
fox4beaumont.com
Rain causes raw sewage to repeatedly seep out of manhole in Port Arthur neighborhood
PORT ARTHUR — Rain on Wednesday didn't produce any flooding in Port Arthur, but it did cause raw sewage to seep out of a manhole. The sludge included feces, toilet paper and condoms. Nearby residents say they're frustrated that this health hazard keeps happening. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan...
Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Minor injuries were reported after a 2-vehicle crash in Orange Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 1400 block of North 16th Street. Orange Police, Orange Fire and Acadian Ambulance responded. A witness told 12News crew on scene that a Chevrolet Impala pulled...
kogt.com
WO Battles Early Morning Fire
Just after midnight on August 22 the West Orange Fire Department was called to the Skeeler property at 2204 FM 1006. Chief David Roberts said the home on the property had been demolished and put into a pile and someone set fire to it since the power had been turned off. Firefighters controlled the blaze while they let it burn out.
Port Arthur News
BUILDING ON PROGRESS — Officials break ground on Sabine Pass projects
SABINE PASS — City, county and state officials gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of three long-awaited projects aimed at improving the quality of life and economic viability of Sabine Pass. “There are a lot of people who have put in a lot of work through the last...
fox26houston.com
Mom remembers when NICU baby was airlifted during Harvey
Eight babies were airlifted out of the neonatal intensive care unit in Beaumont after Hurricane Harvey. The mother of one of those babies reflects on the situation five years later.
fox4beaumont.com
Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide
GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
kjas.com
Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow
A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
Women possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
Port Arthur News
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
Orange Leader
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
kjas.com
Jasper County burn ban rescinded on Tuesday
Jasper County Judge Mark Allen on Tuesday rescinded a burn ban for the county which had been in effect for several weeks. This comes one day after Tyler County dropped its burn ban, and also after abundant rainfall began across the region and is expected to continue through the week.
kjas.com
Jasper City Council votes to allow sale of alcohol during city events
The Jasper City Council in a special called meeting on Wednesday voted to amend an ordinance in the City Charter which will allow the sale and consumption of alcohol along with the display and sale of controlled substances during city sponsored events. However, before you plan to display or sell any illicit drugs at Christmas in the Park or any other city event, the State of Texas says that’s not going to happen.
Entergy to build hurricane-resistant service center in Beaumont
Entergy said the new facility will be designed to withstand a category 4 hurricane, with winds topping at up to 150 miles per hour.
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report that 2 people were killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas DPS identified the victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle and the other victim as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway.
Orange Leader
AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape
ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.
City of Lumberton passes anti-camping ordinance in response to increasing homeless population
LUMBERTON, Texas — An issue regarding homeless camps that has affected many cities before will now impact Lumberton. Beginning August 26, an anti-camping ordinance will go into place. The overwhelming presence of homeless camps prompted the city council to hold a vote on August 22, which passed. Lumberton has...
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Jasper (Jasper, TX)
Reports state that a two-vehicle auto accident occurred at the intersection of East Houston Street and Highway 190 in Jasper on Tuesday. Police personnel and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location, a little after 1 PM. Reports add that the crash [..]
fox4beaumont.com
LU students in Beaumont react to suspect accused of exposing himself to female student
BEAUMONT — A suspect is behind bars following an investigation into a man trying to solicit several women at Lamar University. Devonta Joubert, 21, of Beaumont, is jailed on charges of Evading Detention with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and a parole violation. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins...
